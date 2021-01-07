New Dashboard Capabilities by TEB Give Users More Advanced Year-End Business Review

Press Releases TEBillion Press Release

As the year nears an end, businesses are busier this holiday season with year-end reviews, reports, and audits especially to most businesses that follow the fiscal calendar for business events and activities. With these year-end business reports and reviews, things can get overwhelming. TEBillion makes it easier now that it will be releasing new advanced features of its dashboard that will help businesses plan ahead for the next year.



The new dashboard now exhibits not just customers, products, and revenue reports, but also gives users an accurate and comprehensive view of the overall health of the organisation during the year. Employee performance and trends are also displayed to help users make important business decisions and prepare strategies to be applied for the next year. A highlighted functionality feature of the dashboard is that users will be able to compare data and reports from the current year to the past years.



TEBillion prides itself on its dedication to providing robust and streamlined business automation solutions helping businesses worldwide achieve their goals. With TEBillion, intelligent automation is guaranteed to be efficiently and effectively leveraged.



