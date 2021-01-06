New eBook on Digital Wellness Tackles Remote Work Burnout with Strategies for Digital Flourishing

Press Releases Digital Wellness Institute Press Release Share Blog

www.digitalwellnessinstitute.com San Francisco, CA, January 06, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Digital overwhelm, burnout and distraction are three of the biggest factors impacting well-being in 2020. 83% of employees are looking to their employers for guidance in navigating the pressures of remote work, yet most employers feel ill-equipped to deal with these new pressures.That’s why co-founders of the Digital Wellness Institute, Nina Hersher and Amy Blankson, teamed up to write Digital Wellness: Your Playbook for Thriving in the Remote Work Era, a free eBook offering employers practical resources for supporting their employees.The Playbook uncovers four market trends in the remote work era and provides strategies for both leaders and teams to create a more positive digital culture, which can effectively raise productivity and engagement rates, improve retention and recruitment, deepen employee and customer loyalty, and increase employee well-being overall.As co-founder Amy Blankson says, "Digital wellness is no longer a luxury in the workplace; it is a business and lifestyle imperative for organizational performance."This eBook is designed to help employers achieve the following objectives: creating a positive digital culture within your organization; effectively assessing and addressing digital wellness; empowering employees to set intentions and develop positive habits around technology use; and supporting efforts by employees to establish effective digital boundaries at work.Published by Wiley Beyond, the eBook is downloadable for free on the publisher’s website, using the following link: https://beyond.wiley.com/resources/digital-wellness Your Playbook for Thriving in the Remote Work Era highlights elements of the Digital Wellness Institute’s groundbreaking certification program – the go-to resource for workplace executives, mental health practitioners and educators seeking skills to optimize productivity and self-care in the digital age. The program addresses the challenges brought forth by the widespread transition to remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic.The next cohort of the certificate program starts on January 11, 2021. The program equips learners with a research-based mindset, methodologies and tools to both embody and teach digital wellness and tech-life balance. The 10-week immersive program will cover the following topics and more: productivity; environment and design; communication; relationships; mental health; physical health; quantified self; digital citizenship and flourishing in the digital era.To enrol or get on the waitlist for future cohorts, visit the Institute’s website: https://www.digitalwellnessinstitute.com About The Digital Wellness InstituteThe Digital Wellness Institute is a learning platform that offers certification programs and courses that equip people with research-based tools and best practices that enable them to take advantage of the benefits of technology while avoiding associated harms, empowering them to flourish in the digital age. With the right mindset and rules of engagement, the risks of technology overuse can be positively transformed, enabling regular technology use to augment rather than threaten people’s mental health and workplace productivity.For more information, contact:Alex GaultDigital Wellness Institute415-830-6739alex@digitalwellnessinstitute.comwww.digitalwellnessinstitute.com Contact Information Digital Wellness Institute

