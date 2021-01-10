Seamless Lead Capturing with TEBillion's Landing Page Integration

Press Releases TEBillion Press Release

London, United Kingdom, January 10, 2021 --(



TEBillion is continuously building and improving integration features to make business processes easier for our clients and partners. This feature release came together with TEBillion's web forms integration feature tool, aiming to make every business's lead generation easy and efficient.



TEB understands how complex it is to switch between platforms in capturing data especially with systems your team is not used to working on. As a result, TEBillion has added a landing page integration tool within the system that allows you to generate landing pages that will capture leads from your campaigns on any platform. There will be no need to switch from one platform to another as the landing page itself will automatically input the lead data since it is integrated into the system.



Together with the web forms integration previously released by TEB, this will give businesses the opportunity to not just seamlessly collect data and log user information from existing campaigns but will give them the ability to build an effective marketing database for future ones.



For more information about TEBillion and be a part of its user and partner network, contact:

Email: pr@tebillion.email

Website: www.tebillion.com



Gail Fuentes

+ 44 (0) 1582 870 181



https://www.tebillion.com/en/



