TVS Television Network.com to Expand from 36 to 48 TVS MicroChannels.com in 2021 on WatchYour.TV Platform, Powered by Tulix

TVS Studios are located in Philadelphia, where the company is producing 1100 TVS First Look Original Programs in 2021. TVS Network operations are in Bullhead City, AZ. TVS TV Ranch is in Bakersfield. Essington, PA, January 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- TVS Television Network.Com, the 36 channel streaming free to view ad supported post cable network, is expanding to 48 channels in 2021. The service is on the WatchYour.TV, powered by Tulix, platform. Via apps from Amazon, ROKU, Apple, Web TV, and Google, TVS programming can be seen on all IPTV and Mobile devices as well as on Smart TVs in 85% of TV homes in the USA.New channels include three more home shopping channels, three more news channels, plus TVS Variety Network, TVS Talk Network, TVS Sci Fi Network, TVS Action Network, TVS Sound Stage Network, and TVS Cooking Network. These new entries complement six - six channel bundles in TVS Sports, TVS Classic TV, TVS Classic Movies, TVS Kids & Entertaiment, TVS Lifestyle, and TVS Home Shopping channels.All TVS programming is free to view and ad supported. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles all TVS sponsorship, native advertising, paid programming, promotion, and marketing opportunities. TVS AdSales.Com is located in Miami, New York, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.TVS Television Network.Com is the fourth oldest commercial broadcast network in the USA. Founded in 1960, TVS has produced and distributed thusands of sports, entertainment, and music programming for broadcast, cable, IPTV, OTT, Mobile, and home video platforms.TVS Studios are located in Philadelphia, where the company is producing 1100 TVS First Look Original Programs in 2021. TVS Network operations are in Bullhead City, AZ. TVS TV Ranch is in Bakersfield. Contact Information TVS Television Network

Tom Ficara

484-494-6893



www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com



