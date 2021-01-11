PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
TVS Television Network

Press Release

Receive press releases from TVS Television Network: By Email RSS Feeds:

TVS Television Network.com to Expand from 36 to 48 TVS MicroChannels.com in 2021 on WatchYour.TV Platform, Powered by Tulix


The TVS post cable network service is a streaming free to view ad supported post cable network service utilizing the TVS Classic Program Library and TVS Studios for program content.

Essington, PA, January 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- TVS Television Network.Com, the 36 channel streaming free to view ad supported post cable network, is expanding to 48 channels in 2021. The service is on the WatchYour.TV, powered by Tulix, platform. Via apps from Amazon, ROKU, Apple, Web TV, and Google, TVS programming can be seen on all IPTV and Mobile devices as well as on Smart TVs in 85% of TV homes in the USA.

New channels include three more home shopping channels, three more news channels, plus TVS Variety Network, TVS Talk Network, TVS Sci Fi Network, TVS Action Network, TVS Sound Stage Network, and TVS Cooking Network. These new entries complement six - six channel bundles in TVS Sports, TVS Classic TV, TVS Classic Movies, TVS Kids & Entertaiment, TVS Lifestyle, and TVS Home Shopping channels.

All TVS programming is free to view and ad supported. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles all TVS sponsorship, native advertising, paid programming, promotion, and marketing opportunities. TVS AdSales.Com is located in Miami, New York, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.

TVS Television Network.Com is the fourth oldest commercial broadcast network in the USA. Founded in 1960, TVS has produced and distributed thusands of sports, entertainment, and music programming for broadcast, cable, IPTV, OTT, Mobile, and home video platforms.

TVS Studios are located in Philadelphia, where the company is producing 1100 TVS First Look Original Programs in 2021. TVS Network operations are in Bullhead City, AZ. TVS TV Ranch is in Bakersfield.
Contact Information
TVS Television Network
Tom Ficara
484-494-6893
Contact
www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from TVS Television Network
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help