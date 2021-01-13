Update Your Actions and Notes on the Fly with TEB Cloud's In-Line Feature

Press Releases TEBillion Press Release

London, United Kingdom, January 13, 2021 --(



TEBillion firmly believes that not only efficient work performance delivers quality results but also teamwork and effective collaboration among team members within the organisation. This is why TEBillion continues to enhance its brainy software suite.



Now with TEB Sales and TEB Orders' in-line notes and actions, users can easily write comments in any action within the system, may it be every single transaction or opportunity. With these in-line notes and actions, the activity stream of each and every transaction is updated in real-time. The comments can be viewed in real-time as well just like how Google spreadsheet works.



Not only does this enhance the collaboration within the team but this also gives a more interactive and engaging user experience to team members. It is a very useful tool especially for team members with remote work arrangements due to the pandemic.



TEB Sales and TEB Orders are part of TEBillion's flagship product, which is the TEB Cloud, a brainy software suite that automates your entire sales cycle starting from lead generation, opportunity management, quote and order management and billing.



For more information about TEBillion and be a part of its user and partner network, contact:

Email: pr@tebillion.email

Website: www.tebillion.com



Gail Fuentes

+ 44 (0) 1582 870 181



https://www.tebillion.com/en/



