Press Releases THIRA Health Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from THIRA Health: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: THIRA Health is Pleased to Announce a New Clinical Director

New Clinical Director Sarah Skoterro brings extensive experience to this growing mental health facility focused on the well-being of women and girls.





“We’re thrilled to have someone with Sarah’s impressive credentials and experience join us as Clinical Director,” said Dr. Mehri Moore, Chief Medical Officer and founder of THIRA Health. “She not only has a superb clinical background, but also experience in fiscal, operational, and project management. Her passionate commitment to suicide prevention is something we take very seriously at THIRA. It is one of the primary drivers at the heart of what we do.”



Dr. Kathryn Korslund, the previous Clinical Director at THIRA Heath, is assuming the role of Chief Clinical Officer for the organization. “Sarah’s addition to the team is a huge asset,” said Dr. Korslund, a nationally renowned authority on Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), the primary therapeutic tool used at THIRA Health. “Having her assume the role of Clinical Director allows me to focus on more strategic aspects of the organization, knowing that our patients and clinical team are in her capable hands.”



The change is effective January 11, 2021.



“Sarah’s addition to our team is a win for everyone,” said Dr. Moore. “Our excellent patient care will remain uninterrupted and will expand in 2021, and Dr. Korslund will now have the time to turn her considerable talents toward the oversight of all of our treatment programs, expanding DBT training for all clinical staff, and taking THIRA to the next level.”



THIRA Health is a treatment center created exclusively for women and girls who struggle with anxiety, depression, and eating disorders. It was founded in 2016 by Dr. Mehri Moore, who had previously founded the Moore Center for Eating Disorders in Seattle. The organization offers both Partial Hospitalization Programs as well as Intensive Outpatient Programs that are designed to help patients live happy and fulfilling lives.



For more information, press only, please contact:

David Forbes, Marketing Manager

ph. 425.454.199

email: davidf@thirahealth.com



For more information on THIRA Health, please visit: www.thirahealth.com Bellevue, WA, January 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- THIRA Health, LLC, located in downtown Bellevue, today announced that Sarah Skoterro will be joining the organization as Clinical Director. Ms. Skoterro has eighteen years of clinical experience with a broad range of institutions. Most recently she served as the Director of Clinical Outreach for Shadow Mountain Recovery Centers; prior to that, Ms. Skoterro was the Director of Outpatient Programs at Haven Behavioral Health Hospital and the Director of Addiction Services at Sage Neuroscience Center, both located in Albuquerque, New Mexico.“We’re thrilled to have someone with Sarah’s impressive credentials and experience join us as Clinical Director,” said Dr. Mehri Moore, Chief Medical Officer and founder of THIRA Health. “She not only has a superb clinical background, but also experience in fiscal, operational, and project management. Her passionate commitment to suicide prevention is something we take very seriously at THIRA. It is one of the primary drivers at the heart of what we do.”Dr. Kathryn Korslund, the previous Clinical Director at THIRA Heath, is assuming the role of Chief Clinical Officer for the organization. “Sarah’s addition to the team is a huge asset,” said Dr. Korslund, a nationally renowned authority on Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), the primary therapeutic tool used at THIRA Health. “Having her assume the role of Clinical Director allows me to focus on more strategic aspects of the organization, knowing that our patients and clinical team are in her capable hands.”The change is effective January 11, 2021.“Sarah’s addition to our team is a win for everyone,” said Dr. Moore. “Our excellent patient care will remain uninterrupted and will expand in 2021, and Dr. Korslund will now have the time to turn her considerable talents toward the oversight of all of our treatment programs, expanding DBT training for all clinical staff, and taking THIRA to the next level.”THIRA Health is a treatment center created exclusively for women and girls who struggle with anxiety, depression, and eating disorders. It was founded in 2016 by Dr. Mehri Moore, who had previously founded the Moore Center for Eating Disorders in Seattle. The organization offers both Partial Hospitalization Programs as well as Intensive Outpatient Programs that are designed to help patients live happy and fulfilling lives.For more information, press only, please contact:David Forbes, Marketing Managerph. 425.454.199email: davidf@thirahealth.comFor more information on THIRA Health, please visit: www.thirahealth.com Contact Information THIRA Health

David Forbes

425.454.1199



thirahealth.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from THIRA Health