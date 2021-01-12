Eric J Dalius Offers His Eric Dalius Scholarship to US-Based Students

Press Releases Eric Dalius Scholarship Press Release Share Blog

The scholarship is designed to provide students an opportunity to achieve their goals in becoming a successful entrepreneur. After assessing all provided information, the selection committee will review each application. Candidates must ensure that all information they provide is accurate. Following the selection process, the winning candidate will be announced on April 15, 2021. Please visit apply@ericdaliusscholarship.com to learn more on how to apply. Miami, FL, January 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- With decades of marketing experience, along with an outstanding record of success, and a genuine desire to help others, Eric Dalius has earned himself a strong reputation from all who knows him, may it be professionally or personally. Eric has initiated a scholarship to help students from lower socioeconomic statuses fund their tuition. However, before we get into the details, here are some things to know about Eric Dalius and his accomplishments.Marketing professionalEric earned an undergraduate degree in Marketing from Penn State University in 1992. Upon graduation, he entered the world of business as a sales representative for MCI Communications Corp. - a telecommunications company which had grown to be the second-largest long-distance provider in the United States. Within a short amount of time, Eric became one of the top producers in the nation. In 1994, he established a telecommunication consultancy which in quick time, mirrored the success he had attained at MCI.PhilanthropistEric has long been involved in providing services and assistance to those in need. He is a firm believer in the many possibilities that higher education affords young minds. On the top of his wish list has always been having the means to help talented and ambitious young people attain college degrees where they otherwise could not due to financial constraints.The Eric Dalius Scholarship is one of several initiatives with the aim of providing equal educational access and opportunities to deserving young people. This scholarship -- directed to students facing financial challenges -- will help them achieve their desired academic interests and professional goals through generous aid.Eric Dalius ScholarshipThe Eric Dalius Scholarship is one of Eric’s many philanthropic initiatives. As an entrepreneur himself, he believes in giving back to young students who have the potential to come up with groundbreaking innovations. By providing scholarships, grants and giveaways, Eric helps deserving students get the support, skills and resources they need to advance their entrepreneurial ambitions.The Eric Dalius scholarship will be awarded to talented and motivated individuals who show the potential to bring about changes through entrepreneurship and innovation. It will be especially beneficial to those wanting to establish themselves as a successful businessperson in the future. This scholarship will be awarded to the best candidate in terms of their skills, academic strength and response to the application essay. In order to apply for the scholarship, candidates will have to write an 800-word essay on the following topic: The benefits of an angel investor for startups. The candidate with the strongest application will be awarded the Eric Dalius Scholarship.The winning candidate will be announced on March 15, 2021 on ericdaliusscholarship.com. He or she will then be notified via email, which they must acknowledge at the earliest. The financial aid will be transferred directly to the school they attend and then transferred directly into their financial aid account.To apply, the candidate must email the following details along with their essay:- Full name- Phone number- Mailing address- Email address- Current GPA- Graduation date- Proof of enrollment in an accredited college or universityThe scholarship is designed to provide students an opportunity to achieve their goals in becoming a successful entrepreneur. After assessing all provided information, the selection committee will review each application. Candidates must ensure that all information they provide is accurate. Following the selection process, the winning candidate will be announced on April 15, 2021. Please visit apply@ericdaliusscholarship.com to learn more on how to apply. Contact Information Eric Dalius Scholarship

