Robot Valley Co., Ltd., Specialist in Advanced Manufacturing Robot Technology is Bringing Its Expertise to the U.S. Market

For 30 years, since its founding in March 2000, Robot Valley has manufactured a range of intelligent robots for advanced manufacturing, including non-contact welding bead measuring devices based on welding robots for hull block, aspherical lens handling robot, painting robot, laser and heavy equipment robot technologies.



Robot Valley is the proud market leader in intelligent robots for advanced manufacturing. With a robust team of professional robot engineers, the company has rich expertise in the field of robotics and automation systems.



Robot Valley's horizontal articulated robot is composed of a ceiling hanging structure & slewing arm that corresponds to clients' needs in terms of both space saving and high productivity. Its handling robots feature a compact design, utilizing a wider work space and faster speed. These features are recognized as the staple of Robot Valley's long-standing technology and expertise.



Further, the company manufactures a wide range of manufacturing robots, including robots for shipbuilding, defense, and optical applications, as well as measurement systems.



Robot Valley is devoted to technology development for cooperative robots to actively respond to the manufacturing automation trend as part of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. An inside source has announced that the company will lead popularization and solidify its position in the market by providing total solutions based on customer needs.



Soyoung Oh

+82-55-286-9245



robotvalley.kr



