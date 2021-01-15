TEB Cloud's New Capabilities Further Enhance Teamwork in the Workplace

Press Releases TEBillion Press Release

London, United Kingdom, January 15, 2021



TEB Cloud users can now define access for its intelligent reports as the system now allows users to restrict or give access to specific reports to their members depending on their roles in the organisation. Users can now get their team members included in specific reports making the members more inclusive especially in making informed decisions as there is a centralized source of information provided for a specific group of people.



This new feature is highlighted by TEBillion as this further improves the teamwork and collaboration in the workplace that will enable them to provide better performance and customer service. This also enhances communication among team members since they will receive the right information they need to perform their tasks and projects better.



TEB Cloud is TEBillion's flagship product, a brainy software suite that accurately and efficiently takes care of its users' business processes, from sales management, orders and quoting management to billing and payments management. Of course, the leading software company continues to enhance its products by releasing new and improved features every week.



For more information about TEBillion and be a part of its user and partner network, contact:

Email: pr@tebillion.email

Website: www.tebillion.com



Gail Fuentes

+ 44 (0) 1582 870 181



https://www.tebillion.com/en/



