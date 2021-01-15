Press Releases Private Client Group Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Private Client Group: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: The Private Client Group OC Has Been Named One of the Top 10 Teams in Orange County by Real Trends; Orange County COVID-19 Real Estate Update

Here's a quick look at how PCG finished the year:⁠ More than $135 million in sales; 85 transactions (sold 1.5 homes every week)⁠; 20 record breaking sales





- Demand, the number of pending sales over the prior month, decreased by 300 pending sales in the past two weeks, down 14%, and now totals 1,895, its strongest start to a year since 2013. COVID-19 has no effect on demand. Record low rates are fueling today’s exceptional demand. Last year, there were 1,434 pending sales, 24% fewer than today.



- The Expected Market Time for all of Orange County increased from 37 days to 42, a Hot Seller’s Market (less than 60 days). It is the strongest reading to start a year since tracking began in 2004. It was at 82 days last year, much slower than today. Newport Beach, CA, January 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The active listing inventory decreased by 42 homes in the past two-weeks, down 2%, and now totals 2,633, its lowest level to start a year since tracking began in 2004. COVID-19 is not suppressing the inventory despite the surge in cases. In December, there were 24% more homes that came on the market compared to the prior 5-year average. Last year, there were 3,901 homes on the market, 1,268 additional homes, or 48% more.- Demand, the number of pending sales over the prior month, decreased by 300 pending sales in the past two weeks, down 14%, and now totals 1,895, its strongest start to a year since 2013. COVID-19 has no effect on demand. Record low rates are fueling today’s exceptional demand. Last year, there were 1,434 pending sales, 24% fewer than today.- The Expected Market Time for all of Orange County increased from 37 days to 42, a Hot Seller’s Market (less than 60 days). It is the strongest reading to start a year since tracking began in 2004. It was at 82 days last year, much slower than today. Contact Information Private Client Group

Laura Cowie

949-370-8403



www.lauracowie.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Private Client Group