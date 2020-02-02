Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Front Edge Publishing Press Release

Receive press releases from Front Edge Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds: Ken Whitt's "God Is Just Love" to be Published by Read the Spirit Books

How can people of faith foster love and resilience in our children while building sustainable, diverse communities? That's the big question Ken Whitt answers in his brand new book, "God Is Just Love."

Canton, MI, January 15, 2021 --(



How can people of faith foster love and resilience in our children while building sustainable, diverse communities? That’s the big question Ken Whitt answers in his brand new book, “God Is Just Love: Building Spiritual Resilience and Sustainable Communities for the Sake of Our Children and Creation” by Read the Spirit books, an imprint of Front Edge Publishing. Through wisdom he has gleaned from scientists, scholars and lots of real families, Ken shows how God’s love is a hopeful compass in our lives. He encourages enjoying stories, songs and explorations of the natural world with children - and closes with “100 Things Families Can Do To Find Hope and Be Love.”



“Ken Whitt offers care to weary souls in this book. It is not just his words but the spirit that manifests through the words. Ken says that love is at the heart of reality and love is what he gently breathes on us here,” Christian ethicist David Gushee, author of Changing Our Mind, writes in the book’s Foreword.



“As you read this wise and joyful book, I know you will feel both instructed and delighted, and you will agree that your life has been enriched by adopting Ken Whitt as a literary pastor, mentor and friend,” Brian McLaren, best-selling author of more than 20 books, writes in the Preface.



“In extensive dialog with scientists and theologians, Ken shows the delightful and enriching complementarity of faith and science. Both can feed us mentally and emotionally, and both are needed to move us in constructive and creative ways in the face of the global perils we face,” writes Daniel Buttry, author of Blessed Are the Peacemakers.



This book is big on hope - and even bigger on love that supports everyone who is concerned about the future world our children will inherit. Because of the big challenges we all face - from climate change to ever-deepening poverty in many regions of the world - we need to share big ideas and make big decisions. Ken invites his readers on a journey toward solutions where God’s guidance is our compass.



Because Ken has years of experience working with multi-generational groups, his book has lots of great ideas for adults to participate with children through stories, songs, art projects and especially stepping out into nature. The cover of his book illustrates a central story he shares of families looking up at the starry night sky with their children.



Ken Whitt is the Executive Director of Traces of God Ministries, a nonprofit spiritual formation center founded after his retirement from 40 years of service to American Baptist Churches (ABC/USA). Ken’s ministries have focused on nurturing children, youth and families, mission trips, prayer and efforts to build peace and justice. Through the ABC, he served on the General Board, the Board of International Ministries and the National Minister’s Council. His love of global diversity extends from the communities with which he works—to the global variety of woods that fill his woodworking shop at home. Ken has four children and 12 grandchildren. His wife, Kathy, is a stained-glass artist, weaver, gardener and spiritual director. They live in the Hocking Hills region of southeastern Ohio.



God Is Just Love

Building Spiritual Resilience and Sustainable Communities

for the Sake of Our Children and Creation



Ken Whitt, Author



Foreword by David P. Gushee

Preface by Brian McLaren

Introduction by Daniel Buttry



Published by Read the Spirit Books an Imprint of Front Edge Publishing



www.GodIsJustLove.com



Paperback ISBN: 978-164180-086-0

Hardcover ISBN: 978-164180-087-7

iBook ISBN: 978-1-64180-088-4

Epub ISBN: 978-1-64180-089-1

192 pages

Hardcover: $24.99

Paperback: $19.99

Ebook: $9.99



Publication Date: February 2, 2020



Susan Stitt

770-883-3111



www.frontedgepublishing.com/



