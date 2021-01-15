TVSMusicNetwork.com to Debut Boomin' Reunion Cash Box Top 40 Classic Performance Videos from TVS First Look Original Productions on WatchYour.TV

Press Releases TVS Television Network Press Release

Original Artists, Original Hits include Cash Box Top 40 classics from Lou Christie, The Miracles, Chuck Jackson, Mitch Ryder, Chris Montez, The Cufflinks, Brian Hyland, Lenny Welch, J.J. Jackson, and dozens more.

TVSTelevisionNetwork.com is the fourth oldest commercial broadcast network in the USA. Founded in 1960, TVS has produced and distributed thousands of TV shows to broadcast, cable, IPTV, OTT, Mobile and home video platforms. Essington, PA, January 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- TVSMusicNetwork.com will add more than 100 Boomin' Reunion performance videos featuring original artists singing their Cash Box Top 40 classics in new productions from the TVS First Look Original Programming initiative.Productions include artists such as Jean Knight, Robert Parker, Frankie Ford, Merrilee Rush, Cannibal & The Headhunters, Jim Yester (The Association), Mark Lindsay, Bruce Belland (Four Preps), Pete Rivera (Rare Earth), John Gummoe (Cascades), Spencer Davis, Grass Roots, Mel Carter and the Bay City Rollers.TVSMusicNetwork.com showcases classic TV performance videos from the first 50 years of commercial TV. Songs from variety shows such as Hollywood Palace, plus classic music shows such as Your Hit Parade, Shindig, and Hullabaloo. Boomin' Reunion is the first celebrity driven original program produced by TVS.All TVS programming is ad supported and free to watch on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Via apps from Roku, Amazon, Apple, Google, and Web TV, Boomin' Reunion can be seen on all IPTV and Mobile devices as well as on Smart TVs in 85% of TV homes in the USA.TVS programming is free to watch and ad supported. TVSAdSales.com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles all TVS sponsorship, native advertising, paid programming, product placement, promotion, and marketing opportunities. TVSAdSales.com is located in New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Atlanta.TVSTelevisionNetwork.com is the fourth oldest commercial broadcast network in the USA. Founded in 1960, TVS has produced and distributed thousands of TV shows to broadcast, cable, IPTV, OTT, Mobile and home video platforms. Contact Information TVS Television Network

