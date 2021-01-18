SamWon Machinery, Which Specializes in Total FA (Factory Automation), is Bringing Its Expertise to the U.S. Market

Press Releases SamWon Machinery Press Release Share Blog

Gimhae, Korea, South, January 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- SamWon Machinery, which specializes in Total FA (Factory Automation), including automatic random taping machine, automatic box folding machine, servo motor tapping machine, encoder tapping machine, styrofoam taping machine, fully-automatic boxing folding machine, semi-automatic box folding machine, robot automation, bending machine, wrapping machine, and conveyor line, is bringing its expertise to the U.S. market.Established in 1992, SamWon Machinery is a professional manufacturer of automated packaging machines. The company provides packaging machines that simplify product packaging processes, and reduce the required manpower and manufacturing overheads, with affordable prices and the finest after-sales service.The SamWon Machinery box taper, the company's flagship product automatically tapes packing items in a box. The machine is convenient and easy to operate with simple tape changing and it also features dimensional adjustment functionality. The company also features all-in-one products that automatically fold and tape filled boxes.In addition to styrofoam taping machines, SamWon Machinery supplies box folding machines that use thermal boxes, and automatic wrapping machines and conveyors that are the company's flagship products.Further, SamWon Machinery has develops a noise-minimized taping device that reduces the noise generated during work. The company spares no expense on product development.SamWon Machinery aims to advance Korean packaging machines into overseas markets by differentiating its core technology, A company source said it needs a different marketing strategy and that it will endeavor as a global packaging machine company by investing in patent applications, research, and development.The company is looking forward as it enhances Korea's image and solidifies its own reputation as a trusted global company. Contact Information SamWon Machinery

Miran Song

+82-55-338-7731



e-samwon.co.kr/



