TVSTodayHomeEntertainmentNetwork.com Adds DIY, Cooking, House, and Garden Themed Programming to 2021 Schedule on WatchYour.TV Platform, Powered by Tulix

The TVS home lifestyle streaming ad supported post cable network has added more than a dozen new shows that showcase home style living. New shows include Sidewalk Gourmet, Tool Shed Showcase, Today's Kitchen, 21st Century Interiors, and Pro Landscaping.

TVS Television Network.Com is the fourth oldest commercial broadcast TV network in the USA. Founded in 1960, TVS has produced and distributed thousands of TV shows on broadcast, cable, mobile, OTT, IPTV, and home video platforms. Essington, PA, January 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- TVS Today Home Entertainment Network.Com has added more than a dozen TVS First Look Original TV programs that showcase the home, lawn, and kitchen trends for 2021. TVS Today Home channel is designed to entertain and inform homeowners to adjust to the new post pandemic lifestyle.TVS Today Home channel is free to view and can be seen on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Via apps from ROKU, Amazon, Google, Web TV, and Apple, the channel can be seen on all IPTV and Mobile devices as well as on Smart TVs in 85% of TV homes in the USA.TVS programming is ad supported. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles all sponsorship, paid programming, native advertising, infomercials, product placement, promotion, and marketing opportunities. TVS AdSales.Com is located in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Miami.TVS Studios produce more than 1,000 First Look Original shows from it's Philadelphia studio. Best known for producing major sports prior to the advent of cable TV networks, TVS has also produced major music, entertainment, talk, and public affairs programming.TVS Television Network.Com is the fourth oldest commercial broadcast TV network in the USA. Founded in 1960, TVS has produced and distributed thousands of TV shows on broadcast, cable, mobile, OTT, IPTV, and home video platforms. Contact Information TVS Television Network

Tom Ficara

484-494-6893



www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com



