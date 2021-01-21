MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Proudly Received Booking.com Traveler Review Awards



The whole of 2020 faced one of the worst pandemics causing a terrible downturn of the worldwide economy and a high-alerting rate of fatality in which the hotel industry was heavily impacted. MerPerle Hon Tam Resort was not an exception.

Nha Trang, Vietnam, January 21, 2021



As a long-term partner of MerPerle Hon Tam Resort, the Booking.com team highly valued the award and appreciated the resort’s great efforts in showing warm hospitality to the staying guests.



With this meaningful achievement, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort continues to be committed to meeting expectations and providing utmost satisfaction by going from good to great.



This accolade arrived before the official celebration of the Lunar New Year where it will be expected to bring more production to the resort. It is also known that the whole team has been well-prepared to offer what has been carefully set as planned.



MerPerle Resorts and Hotels is a leading accommodation brand in Vietnam that provides luxurious tourist experience based on the business philosophy of bringing the guests with a diversified range of products and outstanding service which create a unique experience and a feeling of being belonged with the Vietnamese culture and nature.



MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an "oasis" nestled in the tropical breezy hills of Hon Tam Island. Surrounded by scenic evergreen hills, the resort has a spectacular view down the turquoise gem that is the famous Nha Trang Bay.



Located on a beautiful isolated island in the tourism city of Nha Trang, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an ideal destination of choice for a hideaway from the bustling city life, for a couple seeking romance or simply for family rest and relaxation or even any reasons.



