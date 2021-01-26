The EMC Shop ISO 17025 Scope Accreditation Expanded to Include RF

Press Releases The EMC Shop, LLC Press Release Share Blog

The EMC Shop is a stocking supplier of electrical and RF testing equipment, with emphasis on product certification to CE Mark, FCC Part 15, MIL-STD 461, ISO 7637, IEC 60601-1-2 and many more. Services include rentals, sales, repair and calibration to ISO 17025, a small and dynamic company delivering fast and reliably. The EMC Shop employs experts in different areas of testing and design. The EMC Shop has key customers in Silicon Valley and the Motor City, supporting cutting edge technology groups including Apple, Google X, Ford, Uber as well as many Navy and Army divisions. Sacramento, CA, January 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The EMC Shop, a supplier of equipment for testing and certification of products, with regards to electrical and wireless interference, is now geared to calibrate the full gambit of equipment used to perform this testing. The RF (Radio Frequency) portion will allow The EMC Shop to offer calibration services and complete an entire test lab’s tool set, onsite as well. The EMC Shop is one of very few vendors in North America certified to calibrate customer test equipment at their facility, saving the hassle and risk of shipping equipment.The EMC Shop is into its second year as an accredited lab, having zero technical deficiencies at the time of the audit and incredible customer feedback regarding service and test data provided. Despite the down year, the company continues to grow, appealing as a small business that takes action swiftly and considers each customer's situation on a case by case basis.With technicians based out of California and New Jersey, The EMC Shop will perform accredited calibrations at customer’s facilities, saving customers the time, money and risk of transporting heavier test equipment customers are able to keep travel costs low and meet calibration schedules.Key Calibration CapabilitiesRF Conducted Immunity - MIL-STD-461 CS114, ISO 11452-4, IEC/EN 61000-4-6 and more.Line Impedance Stabilization Networks - CISPR 16-1-2, MIL-STD-461, ANSI C63, FCC Part 15, CISPR 25 and ISO 7637 (Power and Data Lines)Automotive Electrical Transients - ISO 7637, ISO 16750-2 and Manufacturer SpecificConducted Immunity - 6kV Combination Wave/Surge and 4kV Electrical Fast TransientsRF Current Probes - Injection and monitoringElectrostatic Immunity - IEC 61000-4-2, MIL-STD-461, ISO 10605 and JEDEC (Human Body Model)Download Scope of Accreditation (PDF)For lead time, estimates, scheduling or general information contact The EMC Shop by visiting www.theemcshop.com , e-mailing sales@theemcshop.com or calling 844.423.7435.About The EMC ShopThe EMC Shop is a stocking supplier of electrical and RF testing equipment, with emphasis on product certification to CE Mark, FCC Part 15, MIL-STD 461, ISO 7637, IEC 60601-1-2 and many more. Services include rentals, sales, repair and calibration to ISO 17025, a small and dynamic company delivering fast and reliably. The EMC Shop employs experts in different areas of testing and design. The EMC Shop has key customers in Silicon Valley and the Motor City, supporting cutting edge technology groups including Apple, Google X, Ford, Uber as well as many Navy and Army divisions. Contact Information The EMC Shop

Beatriz Munoz

800.794.0349



www.theemcshop.com



