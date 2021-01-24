Press Releases InspirationWear Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from InspirationWear: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: InspirationWear Expands Unique Line with New Yoga Wear Collection

After their January website launch, the uplifting NY-based fashion brand’s site already includes over 20 new pieces in the “Yoga” collection.





The new “Yoga” collection by InspirationWear continues the brand’s commitment to inclusion and positivity. Some of the line’s notable pieces include the lightweight Yoga Unisex short sleeve tee with a tri-blend fabric that creates a vintage and fitted look for any body type. Along with the tee’s singular retro-inspired “Yoga” typography graphic, the fabric’s extreme durability makes this t-shirt able to withstand repeated washing while remaining soft and comfortable. Similar to other items like the yoga leggings and yoga wear in the rest of the collection, the Yoga Unisex tee is available in a number of neutral and basic colors including charcoal black, emerald, clay, brown, maroon and white.



Other popular pieces in the new “Yoga” line include the Men and Women’s Rash Guards. Each featuring their own bold typographic prints, the men and women’s yoga rash guards are designed to empower wearers to be athletic and non-constricted with the help of the versatile long-sleeve rash guards that protect from the sun, wind, and other elements. The rash guards all feature slim fits and flat ergonomic seams that provide long-wearing comfort through the most intense outdoor sports and activities. The designs span the InspirationWear spectrum of unique font-play and display single line positive messages depending on the specific name of the “Yoga” rash guard piece. To date, the “Yoga” men and women’s rash guards include all over prints of the boldly represented “Yoga,” “Strong,” “Energy,” “Breathe” and “BeFearless” designs.



Whether it be a yoga bras, yoga bicycle shorts, yoga leggings or even a “Yoga” branded enamel mug, the entire “Yoga” collection compliments InspirationWear’s multiple other collections of timeless creations that will keep yogis coming back for more. InspirationWear’s affordable line of high-quality yoga wear is available exclusively at inspirationwear.com.



About InspirationWear

InspirationWear is a unique and special brand of yoga and athletic wear that features inspiring spiritual messages in a range of typography compositions. The brand’s philosophy is that, “'Language' is the foundation of what we do here, but whatever the pursuit may be, we're a brand that believes in investing the time and commitment to the meaning of our products and the way they'll inspire you.” Find out more and shop their exclusive designs at inspirationwear.com. New York, NY, January 24, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Yoga enthusiasts looking for athletic wear with a bold and inspiring style can now look to InspirationWear for an even larger selection of standout yoga leggings, yoga shorts, rash guards and more. InspirationWear, the New York-based fashion brand whose unique designs reflect a love of typography and language, announced today that they have added over 20 new pieces in a new aptly named “Yoga” collection. The new collection, featuring yoga bras, men and women’s rash guards and other key pieces of yoga wear attire, are available in addition to nearly one hundred other designs featuring the signature InspirationWear look.The new “Yoga” collection by InspirationWear continues the brand’s commitment to inclusion and positivity. Some of the line’s notable pieces include the lightweight Yoga Unisex short sleeve tee with a tri-blend fabric that creates a vintage and fitted look for any body type. Along with the tee’s singular retro-inspired “Yoga” typography graphic, the fabric’s extreme durability makes this t-shirt able to withstand repeated washing while remaining soft and comfortable. Similar to other items like the yoga leggings and yoga wear in the rest of the collection, the Yoga Unisex tee is available in a number of neutral and basic colors including charcoal black, emerald, clay, brown, maroon and white.Other popular pieces in the new “Yoga” line include the Men and Women’s Rash Guards. Each featuring their own bold typographic prints, the men and women’s yoga rash guards are designed to empower wearers to be athletic and non-constricted with the help of the versatile long-sleeve rash guards that protect from the sun, wind, and other elements. The rash guards all feature slim fits and flat ergonomic seams that provide long-wearing comfort through the most intense outdoor sports and activities. The designs span the InspirationWear spectrum of unique font-play and display single line positive messages depending on the specific name of the “Yoga” rash guard piece. To date, the “Yoga” men and women’s rash guards include all over prints of the boldly represented “Yoga,” “Strong,” “Energy,” “Breathe” and “BeFearless” designs.Whether it be a yoga bras, yoga bicycle shorts, yoga leggings or even a “Yoga” branded enamel mug, the entire “Yoga” collection compliments InspirationWear’s multiple other collections of timeless creations that will keep yogis coming back for more. InspirationWear’s affordable line of high-quality yoga wear is available exclusively at inspirationwear.com.About InspirationWearInspirationWear is a unique and special brand of yoga and athletic wear that features inspiring spiritual messages in a range of typography compositions. The brand’s philosophy is that, “'Language' is the foundation of what we do here, but whatever the pursuit may be, we're a brand that believes in investing the time and commitment to the meaning of our products and the way they'll inspire you.” Find out more and shop their exclusive designs at inspirationwear.com. Contact Information Inspiration Wear

Sarah Gold

1-800-501-5486



https://inspirationwear.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from InspirationWear