Scoring Records Releases The "Love Sarah" Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Directed by Eliza Schroeder, Love Sarah was released in the United States on January 15 by Samuel Goldwyn Films on Digital platforms AppleTV, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, and FandangoNow. The film follows a young woman who wishes to fulfill her mother's dream of opening her own bakery in Notting Hill, London. To do this, she enlists the help of an old friend and her grandma.



Rotthoff’s classical score injects electronic sounds with symphonic instruments to create a timeless, ethereal soundtrack. The album was recorded with the Budapest Art Orchestra and showcases a chamber string ensemble with flute, harp, piano, electric guitars, and percussion soloists. The soundtrack features the original song "For The Love Of You," written and performed by British R&B and Jazz singer Tony Momrelle together with his writing partner and pianist Emiliano Pari. Rotthoff created a string arrangement to complement the piece.



“The mouthwatering desserts in the film were the starting point for my inspiration,” stated Rotthoff. “I wanted to help our characters feel and cope with their loss of Sarah as well as provide hope and have the audience sense the magic of baking. The characters’ journey is both playful and positive while deep and reflective and this is what I wanted to capture with the music.”



Love Sarah stars Celia Imrie (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel), Shannon Tarbet (Killing Ever), Shelley Conn (How Do You Know), Rupert Penry-Jones (MI-5), and Bill Paterson (Fleabag). The film screened at the 2020 San Diego Film Festival, Beijing International Film Festival, and the Glasgow Film Festival. It’s available in more than 50 countries worldwide and was #1 at the box office for two weeks in New Zealand.



Love Sarah Track List:



Meet Sarah



Opening The Bakery



Lucky Me



A Home Away From Home



For The Love Of You



The Final Dance



The Magic Of Baking



Winning Over Mimi



Painful Reflections



It Was Not Her I Was Looking For



Sleeping In The Bakery



Closing A Chapter



Casting Call



The World Has Come To Us



A Bite Of Inspiration



Let Us Find Out



Earrings



Running A Feature



The First Day



Reflection



