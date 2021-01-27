The Happiest Road Publishing Co. Announces Launch of Meditation Collection Candle Set

In July, The Happiest Road Publishing Co. announced the debut of their first online sobriety gift shop. Conceived and based in sunny Southern California, The Happiest Road online features innovative and unique gift solutions for the Recovery and Sober Living Community. On February 1, the company will celebrate the launch of their highly anticipated line of interactive Meditation Collection candles available nationwide.





"We knew from the beginning we wanted to find a creative way to celebrate Recovery and Sober Living,” says Cuevas. “We have personal connections to the Community and gift options have been historically limited, not only for those in Recovery, but also the friends and family of those who support them.”



The Meditation Collection Candle Set is centered around the concepts of Gratitude, Serenity, and Trust. Available as three individual designs, or a special edition boxed set, each is attached to a customized guided meditation available via QR code.



Markham adds, “These are all such important ideals in Recovery, as is the practice of meditation. While they are beautifully designed candles, what our clients love most about the collection is how they create an interactive and meaningful experience.”



The Meditation Collection candles officially launch February 1. To celebrate the release, thehappiestroad.com will be offering 20% off sitewide during the month of February using promo code: MEDITATION20. The Happiest Road donates 3% of all net profits to a local non-profit recovery-based organization.



