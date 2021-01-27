PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
TEBillion Ends the Year 2020 with a Bang with New TEB Cloud Feature Update


London, United Kingdom, January 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As most companies are busy with preparations for the next year, TEBillion ends the year with new feature updates on its brainy software suite.

Following the release of the new dashboard feature that gives users an easier process of their year-end reviews, reports, and audits, TEBillion has yet again released another feature update highlighted as "Business Count." Similar to TEB Cloud's lead count feature that gives users provision to segment leads according to whatever option they prefer, the business count feature gives users the provision to segment not only leads but opportunities, actions, and transactions.

TEB Cloud's business count feature allows users to segment opportunities, whether they want to segment them by the call to action that needs to be done (i.e. nurture potential partners or customers) or segment them by activity or engagement done with the business (i.e. businesses who called for inquiries or asked for a proposal). This update not just helps businesses with their lead generation strategies and campaigns but helps the entire business as a whole.

TEB Cloud's business count feature gives the brainy software suit more edge as a highly important tool for businesses as it helps users plan ahead and prepare for the next business year.

For more information about TEBillion and its products, contact:
pr@tebillion.email
www.tebillion.com

About TEBillion: TEBillion is a business automation software solutions company headquartered in the UK. Born in 2018, TEBillion aims to make high growth businesses successful with over a hundred handpicked partners serving customers, worldwide.
Contact Information
TEBillion
Gail Fuentes
+ 44 (0) 1582 870 181
Contact
https://www.tebillion.com/en/

