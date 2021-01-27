TEBillion Ends the Year 2020 with a Bang with New TEB Cloud Feature Update

Press Releases TEBillion Press Release

Following the release of the new dashboard feature that gives users an easier process of their year-end reviews, reports, and audits, TEBillion has yet again released another feature update highlighted as "Business Count." Similar to TEB Cloud's lead count feature that gives users provision to segment leads according to whatever option they prefer, the business count feature gives users the provision to segment not only leads but opportunities, actions, and transactions.



TEB Cloud's business count feature allows users to segment opportunities, whether they want to segment them by the call to action that needs to be done (i.e. nurture potential partners or customers) or segment them by activity or engagement done with the business (i.e. businesses who called for inquiries or asked for a proposal). This update not just helps businesses with their lead generation strategies and campaigns but helps the entire business as a whole.



TEB Cloud's business count feature gives the brainy software suit more edge as a highly important tool for businesses as it helps users plan ahead and prepare for the next business year.



For more information about TEBillion and its products, contact:

pr@tebillion.email

www.tebillion.com



Gail Fuentes

+ 44 (0) 1582 870 181



https://www.tebillion.com/en/



