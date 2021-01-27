Sativa Bliss Improves Product Selection and Services Using Survey Results on Canadians’ Use of Cannabis as Released by Health Canada

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Sativa Bliss Press Release Share Blog

A recent survey was conducted by Health Canada that aims to gather the behavior, perception, and feelings of Canadians about cannabis shows amusing results. The result of the said survey is crucial for cannabis dispensaries in Canada like Sativa Bliss Cannabis Boutique in further improving their product selection and services to their customers.





Who are using cannabis products?

The majority of these users continue to be between the ages of 15 and 24, which is nearly double the amount of users 25 and over. Of those, 18% were daily users, and 54% reported using cannabis fewer than three days per month. According to the data, the average Canadian cannabis user is a male (29%) who identifies as either bisexual (55%), or homosexual (43%), in fair physical health (31%), who was likely born in Canada (31%), and is not currently a student (26%). He will generally spend around three to four hours per day enjoying cannabis products (36%), consuming around 1.1 grams on average, or 1.2 servings of edibles. More working folks are indulging in cannabis this year as well, with 29% of people who work at a job or business reporting cannabis use, however, they are less likely to disclose whether they use it or not (51%).



Social Acceptance

As statistics go up, the perception of the public also bends towards positivity. Gone are the days that cannabis is prohibited. Cannabis is becoming more socially acceptable. The most socially acceptable product to use continues to be alcohol, however, cannabis is rising in the ranks. According to the survey, it’s more socially acceptable to eat or smoke cannabis, rather than vape it, but it’s still more acceptable than vaping nicotine.



How do they purchase cannabis?

As cannabis is legalized in Canada, one need not worry about purchasing in broad daylight. The survey showed that about 41% buy in a storefront vs. 13% online. Some bought it from a friend (58%) vs. ordering online (22%). The purchase is based on the price at 29% while others consider quality at 13%.



What products and modes of consumption are preferred?

The dried flower remains to be the top choice of many at 79% and it is usually done through smoking. It has decreased when compared to the 84% rate last 2019 because cannabis ingestion rose from 46% to 52%. When it comes to gender, males go with the flower while females prefer cannabis edibles. There is also a big difference in the percentage of vaping through dried flowers (65%) and extracts (60%).



Moreover, there have been some (29%) that preferred a higher THC amount than CBD. When it comes to the amount spent on cannabis, the average is $67, (definitely more on the cannabis flower).



With the increasing number of retail stores in Canada that offer products like strains which are cannabis Sativa, cannabis Indica and hybrid, choosing one can be daunting. If you are in the Ontario area, Sativa Bliss Cannabis Boutique will surely get you covered. With their large selection of products, from vapes, weed to edibles, they got it all. They have the knowledge that is why educating anyone who comes to their shop is easy, may it be a canna-curious or a connoisseur.



Sativa Bliss Cannabis Boutique Kitchener dispensary is now open Mondays to Sundays from 10AM to 8PM. During the current COVID restrictions in Ontario, the store is only open for Curbside Pickup and Same Day Delivery if you order by 6pm.



About Sativa Bliss Cannabis Boutique Kitchener



Sativa Bliss Cannabis Boutique is a chain of licensed cannabis stores with locations throughout Ontario. They are an independent, Canadian owned & operated Cannabis Retail Company who are passionate about the cannabis industry. They strive to create a culture that fosters acceptance, community, ongoing-education, and sustainability. They are passionate about destigmatizing cannabis, ensuring their team and partnerships reflect the diversity found in the cannabis community, giving back to the neighbourhoods they serve and educating everyone from the canna-curious to the connoisseurs. For more information, please visit www.sativabliss.ca.



Media Contact

Sativa Bliss Cannabis Boutique

Jazz Samra

416-455-8686

