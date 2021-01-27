ZealousWeb’s Magento Meet Experience - Learning, Sharing, and Growing

Press Releases ZealousWeb Press Release

Magento Meet one such community-powered event that happens across the globe to pamper, enlighten, and set visions for each of its developers' future.



In 2020, two of its very significant meets happened in Singapore and Brazil, where the community had gathered to discuss the challenges and narrow down on a standard solution.



Singapore Meet 2020 - regarded as APAC's most significant Magento eCommerce events saw developers from various corners of the world come together to support each other and grow their skill set.



ZealousWeb's Magento team put on their enthusiasm and decided to make the most of this event. Their takeaways were informative and empowered community building.



"We've always urged our team to be a part of such events. Magento Meet is one event that we look forward to since it facilitates the exchange of knowledge and experience throughout the course of the event. Magento is an acclaimed technology that works exceptionally well with heavy-duty eStore and websites that deal with massive data. We've always been a supporter of the community and never miss the opportunity to attend all of them," said the pragmatic COO Keyur Dave.



ZealousWeb is an innovative IT company that believes in the power of optimism and supports curiosity and creation. With the experience of a decade and a half, the company is racing ahead to provide cost-effective & unique solutions.



Currently, the Magento community is all set to support the Adobe Summit 2021 with great vigour.



About ZealousWeb



Kandarp Bhatt

+91 (79) 26923254



https://www.zealousweb.com/



