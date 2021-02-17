Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Rumpa Amornmarn, MD Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R. and Will be Featured on the Back Cover of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine





About Rumpa Amornmarn, MD

Rumpa Amornmarn, M.D., is a radiation oncologist (using ionized radiation to treat cancer) with over 4 decades of experience caring for cancer patients. She is the vice president of the Osceola Cancer Center (OCC) and also an adjunct associate professor of radiation oncology at the University of Central Florida. She specializes in treating all kinds of cancer (especially, breast, prostate, lung, and head/neck cancer) either with radiation alone or combined with surgery and chemotherapy. She has extensive experience in using state-of-the-art equipment at OCC to treat cancer patients. After diagnostic evaluation and treatment planning with CT and positron emission tomography (PET) scanners, she treats patients with radiation therapy, either by using a traditional high energy linear accelerator with both conventional and intensity modulated/image guided treatment (IMRT/IGRT) techniques; or by using a BrainLAB system, allowing for targeted Stereotactic Radio Surgery (SRS), Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT), and Accelerated Partial Breast Irradiation (APBI) treatments.



Dr. Amornmarn is board certified by the American Board of Radiology and is a member of the American Society of Therapeutic Radiology and Oncology, the American College of Radiology, the Florida Radiological Society, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the Johns Hopkins Medical and Surgical Society, the Johns Hopkins Medical Alumni Association, and the Radio-surgery Society. She is on the medical staff at Osceola Regional Medical Center in Kissimmee, Florida. She has written articles related to treatment of cancer for scientific journals, medical conferences, and online publications.



Prior to joining OCC in 2000, Dr. Amornmarn’s medical journey began with a scholarship in premedical studies at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, Thailand. She graduated (with honor) from Siriraj Medical School, Mahidol University in 1971. After completing medical school in Thailand, she moved to the U.S., and completed her Residency and Fellowships in Radiology and Oncology at the Johns Hopkins Hospital. Dr. Amornmarn has previously served as an Assistant Professor of Radiology at the New Jersey Medical School, Assistant Professor of Radiation Oncology at the University of Maryland, and a tenured Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology at the University of Florida, Jacksonville campus.



Among her many awards, Dr. Amornmarn was listed in The Best Doctors in America (first edition) and Who’s Who in America. She was recently named the Patient Preferred Physician representing Radiation Oncology in Florida for 2020. Dr. Amornmarn was recently showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City. In her spare time, Rumpa enjoys travel and gardening.



For further information, please contact



About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Kissimmee, FL, February 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Rumpa Amornmarn, MD of Kissimmee, Florida has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of radiation oncology. Dr. Amornmarn will be featured on the back cover of the Winter issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine. These women are recognized for their achievements, credentials, contributions, or longevity in their chosen fields. They are dedicated and have worked hard to reach the pinnacle of their careers. These exceptional women will be highlighted on the powerwoe.com website for life.About Rumpa Amornmarn, MDRumpa Amornmarn, M.D., is a radiation oncologist (using ionized radiation to treat cancer) with over 4 decades of experience caring for cancer patients. She is the vice president of the Osceola Cancer Center (OCC) and also an adjunct associate professor of radiation oncology at the University of Central Florida. She specializes in treating all kinds of cancer (especially, breast, prostate, lung, and head/neck cancer) either with radiation alone or combined with surgery and chemotherapy. She has extensive experience in using state-of-the-art equipment at OCC to treat cancer patients. After diagnostic evaluation and treatment planning with CT and positron emission tomography (PET) scanners, she treats patients with radiation therapy, either by using a traditional high energy linear accelerator with both conventional and intensity modulated/image guided treatment (IMRT/IGRT) techniques; or by using a BrainLAB system, allowing for targeted Stereotactic Radio Surgery (SRS), Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT), and Accelerated Partial Breast Irradiation (APBI) treatments.Dr. Amornmarn is board certified by the American Board of Radiology and is a member of the American Society of Therapeutic Radiology and Oncology, the American College of Radiology, the Florida Radiological Society, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the Johns Hopkins Medical and Surgical Society, the Johns Hopkins Medical Alumni Association, and the Radio-surgery Society. She is on the medical staff at Osceola Regional Medical Center in Kissimmee, Florida. She has written articles related to treatment of cancer for scientific journals, medical conferences, and online publications.Prior to joining OCC in 2000, Dr. Amornmarn’s medical journey began with a scholarship in premedical studies at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, Thailand. She graduated (with honor) from Siriraj Medical School, Mahidol University in 1971. After completing medical school in Thailand, she moved to the U.S., and completed her Residency and Fellowships in Radiology and Oncology at the Johns Hopkins Hospital. Dr. Amornmarn has previously served as an Assistant Professor of Radiology at the New Jersey Medical School, Assistant Professor of Radiation Oncology at the University of Maryland, and a tenured Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology at the University of Florida, Jacksonville campus.Among her many awards, Dr. Amornmarn was listed in The Best Doctors in America (first edition) and Who’s Who in America. She was recently named the Patient Preferred Physician representing Radiation Oncology in Florida for 2020. Dr. Amornmarn was recently showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City. In her spare time, Rumpa enjoys travel and gardening.For further information, please contact www.osceolacancercenter.com About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.comP.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Contact Information P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222



www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized