New Women of Empowerment Members Honored by the Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized-P.O.W.E.R.

Manhasset, NY, March 04, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) honors their new Women of Empowerment members who are being recognized for their achievements and high level of success in the many fields and industries listed.
About The Newest Women of Empowerment Members
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to celebrate the new Women of Empowerment members who are now recognized members of P.O.W.E.R.:
Jessica Suwata--Automotive
Myra Ford--Coaching
Marne Power--Business
Sara E. Beauchemin--Health/Fitness
Janet L. Walsh--Financial Services
Julie Pumfrey--Business
Linda M. Jones--Food/Beverages
Aloria J. Harris--Cleaning Service
Henna Naseem--Apparel/Fashion
Lissa Marie Dennick--Medical Equipment
Margaret House--Healthcare
Tiffany D. Lowery--Retail Industry
Leonie D. Brown--Food/Beverages
Palmira Turbetti Motto--Music
Priscilla Sanchez--Government
Funmi T. Ajala--Healthcare
Estella B. Bailey--Beauty/Cosmetics
Minnie Louise Douglas--Beauty/Cosmetics
Felicia R. Allen--Education
Sonya Cooper Gumbs--Law/Legal Services
Robin R. McLellan--Real Estate
Linda Haynes--Beauty/Cosmetics
Buffy S. Paulding--Healthcare
Trinica N. Wells--Education
Sharon Roubinek--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Jessica Rivera--Accounting
Mathy Milling Downing--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Marcella Cooper--Design/Manufacturing
Marcie Delapaz--Photography
Lisa R. Frye--Cleaning Service
Stephne Coney--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Diana Dee DeFranco--Notary Public
Marilyn Kopasz--Hypnosis
Carolyn R. Baker--Accounting
Kathleen A. Parris--Jewelry
Carolyn F. Johnson--Cleaning Service
Gloria W. Al-Sayegh--Healthcare
Brandy N. Ali--Massage Therapy
Denice Peterson--Community
Vicki Ann--Mining/Metals
Ambaye Albertine Tshefu--Publishing
Barbara Ann Smith--Retail Industry
Keidra S. Hammond--Medical Billing and Coding
Louise A. Harris--Publishing
Thomasina D. Rush--Hospitality
Ieasha L. Mathews--Massage Therapy
Fran Marabou Williams--Education
Yahaira I. Olivier--Home Healthcare
Phylicia Bailey--Accounting
Fidelia Onyebuchi Nnachetam--Healthcare
Sonya E. Harper Whitfield--Logistics/Procurement
Carrie Mansfield--Automotive
Rita Lee Orozco--Merchandising
Heidi Rosebud--Massage Therapy
Alicia L. Jones-Morris--Education
Janice R. Wright--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Ani Yaghmourian--Beauty/Cosmetics
Raquel L. Lamberth--Real Estate
Laura C. Tuttle--Coaching
Barbara Nachon--Construction/Building
Marilee J. Saad--Healthcare
Claudia Lam--Beauty/Cosmetics
Trish R. Doran--Retail Industry
Nona Ensley--Nutrition/Wellness
Charly E. Jordan--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Manola A. Tejada--Healthcare
Vivian Terry--Education
Tenneille E. Donerson--Healthcare
Bethann Stanek--Advertising/Marketing
Lavette Carter--Healthcare
Donnielle Maree Goff--Banking
Angelitha Taylor--Business
Joanie Gonella--Electrology
Annie C. DeWitt--Cleaning Service
Mila Kolosov--Crafting
Sharon Marsh--Party Rentals
Jenny S. Earls--Healthcare
Lula M. Blake--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Ann Marie Cushing--Healthcare
Lisa L. Mitchell--Healthcare
Carma Tiffany Howell--Retail Industry
Laquitha L. Richards--Event Services
Lorie A. McDaniels--Information Technology/IT
Jennifer K. Howell--E-Commerce
Barbara A. Smith--Oil/Gas/Energy/Solar
Jeanie C. Mayne--Entertainment
Jacquelyn Blankenship--Home Healthcare
Mahogany A. Booker--Real Estate
Robin K. Walker--Consulting
Sandra Rouse-Flowers--Education
Kathryn Ann Collier--Insurance
Kristina N. Hernandez Eddy--Advertising/Marketing
Lucinda J. Busler--Education
Alison Artz--Beauty/Cosmetics
Cecilia Molinari--Publishing
Ardy Evans--Education
Leomia R. Wade Poole--Accounting
Julie Lindh--Beauty/Cosmetics
Katherine C. Baker--Healthcare
Nicole Morin--Beauty/Cosmetics
Maureen E. Marshall Jeffers--Education
Rebecca Sue Overshon--Retail Industry
Angela Akwugo Akujuobi--Healthcare
Nadine Homann--Interior Design
Patricia M. De Muyt--Construction/Building
Lucy Benedetto--Event Services
Karen Kleinman--Real Estate
Kandice M. McCullough--Construction/Building
Karen Jones--Floral
Nichole M. Roberts--Food/Beverages
Gina Kabat--Real Estate
Chantell N. Shy--Insurance
Cheryl Edinbyrd--Nutrition/Wellness
Jacqueline Trass--Education
Jatana Perry--Banking/Mortgage
April R. Rogers--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Gina Simas--Law/Legal Services
Katarina M. Muska--Manufacturing
Gaby Rengifo--Landscaping
Daria Silvano Bruce--Publishing
June Webner--Manufacturing
Nicki Kalokerinos--Information Technology/IT
Shante J. Young--Art
Desiree S. Findley--Health Services
Odessodora Austin--Government
Patricia G. Duffy--Education
Pamela Montalvo--Food/Beverages
Lonni Terranova--Beauty/Cosmetics
Lea Nour--Hospitality
Deshra M. Vines-Leak--Home Healthcare
Angelia M. Ford--Real Estate
Tina A. Richards--Inventing
Phyllis J. Diaz--Jewelry
Sandra Williams--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Wynter W. Riddick--Community
Shamara C. Herring--Food/Beverages
Carrie A. Blaylock--Advertising/Marketing
DeAnna Dawson--Retail
Navya Kargood--Agriculture
Laura S. Doty--Owner
Jessica F. Ope-Oluwadare--Catering
Christine Sparano--Construction/Building
Griselda Gomez--Retail Industry
Belinda M. Squires--Janitorial
Christina M. Giles--Education
Shalin Ennis--Automotive
Kathy Flanagan--Healthcare
Fran Miskin--Apparel/Fashion
Nikole L. Ellis--Education
Marilyn P. Douthard-Stanford--Apparel/Fashion
Jennifer K. Mielke--Government
Melisia Nason--Beauty/Cosmetics
Tawanna L. Chamberlain--Public Relations/PR
Marlea M. Hunter--Social Services
Roberta Robertson--Transportation
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and Powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.