TEBillion – Business Automation is the Top Investment for High Growth Businesses in 2021

London, United Kingdom, January 29, 2021



Following the COVID-19 outbreak, governments from all over the world had put strict protocols in place to avoid the further spreading of the virus. Among those protocols include work from home arrangements for businesses worldwide. The transition from working in the office face to face with other employees to work from home arrangements has not been easy for most businesses, especially SMEs. This gives TEBillion the conclusion that as businesses prepare for new strategies and plans for the next year, the integration of business automation tools for the business processes will be one of the top market trends for the year 2021.



There have been studies concluding that employees are as productive if not more with work from home arrangements and working in the office. Although vaccines are starting to roll out to immunize citizens from the virus and will eventually lead to things be back to normal, it is without a doubt that these kinds of challenges (i.e., a deadly pandemic) exist. Given this information, businesses around the world are starting to consider integrating business automation as a way to not only streamline their process but also prepare for challenges like these to arise and adapt to the changes it will cause to the business.



TEBillion provides robust business automation tools that allow businesses to accurately automate, allow employees to work from anywhere in the world, and efficiently manages an enterprise as a whole. TEB automation tools are equipped with advanced features from customisable branded quoting system that provides clients a more personal touch from the business to reporting systems that use smart analytics to do business health checks, giving users more edge in creating business strategies and decisions.



TEBillion carrying the principle of helping businesses achieve business growth and success by leveraging intelligent automation is continuously innovating and improving its products with major expansions coming in the year 2021 that will give the company more edge in providing cutting-edge automation tools and be game-changers in the CRM software technology.



For more information about TEBillion and its products, contact:

pr@tebillion.email

www.tebillion.com



Gail Fuentes

+ 44 (0) 1582 870 181



https://www.tebillion.com/en/



