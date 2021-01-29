PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Trap Motivation

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Trap Motivation: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Motivational Trap Artist EnergyGod Announces New Album Drop in Late February


EnergyGod, AKA Brandon Thaxton, is preparing to release “Trap Motivation,” a new album with songs that address busting out of the “trap” that holds marginalized people down. The album was born out of a burst of COVID-19 fueled creativity and inspiration, when Thaxton said he “lost his mind and recorded it.”

Motivational Trap Artist EnergyGod Announces New Album Drop in Late February
Atlanta, GA, January 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Entertainer and motivational trap artist, EnergyGod announced today that he is releasing a full length album next month.

EnergyGod, AKA Brandon Thaxton, is preparing to release “Trap Motivation,” a new album with songs that address busting out of the “trap” that holds marginalized people down. The album was born out of a burst of COVID-19 fueled creativity and inspiration, when Thaxton said he “lost his mind and recorded it.”

Trap Motivation is slated for release Wednesday, February 24 on all streaming platforms. The day before, on Tuesday, Feb. 23, EnergyGod will host a live concert performance on Instagram and other platforms to be announced in the near future.

“Our new album and live performance will blow people’s minds,” Thaxton said. “With Trap Motivation, I wanted to capture the challenges we faced in the last year while also offering a positive perspective. I ultimately want to use my music and art to motivate listeners to strive for better. Today is not Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday. It’s Yourday.”

Listen to EnergyGod’s song “Friday” on SoundCloud at https://soundcloud.com/iamenergygod/friday.

Thaxton is a film director, producer, and hip hop artist whose YouTube show “The Porch” features music and comedy skits along with interviews from musicians and celebrities offering their perspectives on hot topics. Season 1 of The Porch includes a deep dive into the experiences of the urban community.
Contact Information
Trap Motivation
Brandon Thaxton
404-426-8438
Contact
iamenergygod.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Trap Motivation
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help