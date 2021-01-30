MEMXPRO Introduces Power Plus TLC SSD Series

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MemxPro Press Release

New Power Management SSD designs for AIoT & 5G Deployment.

Prolonged SSD operating time ensures data integrity

SSD storage devices with DRAM chips achieve better random write performance and SSD storage uses DRAM chips to enable cache and buffer functions. DRAM cache can supply data transfers at substantially higher rates and the DRAM buffer delivers better I/O performance and rapid data storage. They also improve SSD performance and lifetime by gathering small data writes and moving them to NAND Flash. DRAM is a volatile memory that requires power to maintain its stored information, so the MEMXPRO Power Plus design conserves enough time to ensure that the FTL mapping table and user data is properly saved to NAND flash in case of sudden power losses.



Advanced power management adds device protection options

2.5” SSD RT31 (Power Plus) series is available in 128GB to 2TB capacities and M.2 2280 SATA RT31 (Power Plus) series is up to 1TB, supporting 0~+70oC, -25~+85oC, -40~+85oC operating temperatures. The two series support direct TLC mode preventing speed drops whilst keeping MLC-like performance with sequential read/write speeds of up to 560/525MB/s. Built in LDPC ECC and RAID engines ensures the data integrity of the product series. AES 256-bit encryption with TCG OPAL 2.0 compliance serve as optional military-grade data security and in addition to the Power Plus features for power loss data protection, MEMXPRO also offers better storage and data protection, including overcurrent/overvoltage protection, SSD protection from current leakage, and lightning proof and ESD/surge protection to enhance operational reliability, even in the presence of uncertain environments.



Intelligent software design supports product reliability and stability

For the SSD product series, MEMXPRO developed mSMART storage device monitoring software with a clean and simplified UI to make it intuitive and easy to understand and use. For advanced SSD users, a more powerful version provides detailed device information. In addition, MEMXPRO's mCover tool is a flexible system backup and recovery utility which is designed to protect your data with just a few clicks. Users can restore their system to various backup points or default settings. MEMXPRO makes every effort to increase product competitiveness to give you a significant advantage in management efficiency and ultimate data safety.



About MEMXPRO

