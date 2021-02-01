Kashima Arts Presents the Japanese Art Auction MEGURU Vol. 6 - The Marketplace for Japanese Art



Having established itself for 30 years as a respected antique dealer, Kashima Arts has acquired a deep understanding of the Japanese art market. With an aim to serve both parties, Kashima Arts is the ultimate median that services the seller and the buyer.



Do take this opportunity to Kashima Arts for a free MEGURU catalog, which features details and images of all approx. 550 lots.



Alternatively, view, browse and bid for all lots via the MEGURU website: https://meguru-auction.jp/en



Why choose MEGURU？

To buyers

1. Each lot is screened and selected by Kashima Arts

In addition to hosting events, Kashima Arts has collaborated with various institutions and experts to help promote Japanese art. With 30+ years of experience dealing antiques, buyers can rest assured that works are selected for their quality and merit.

2. A chance to buy art at a surprisingly affordable price.

3. An extensive line-up of lots & the lowest minimum bid of 30,000 yen.

4. Participate anytime, anywhere via the MEGURU site.



To sellers

1. Price transparency & the chance to sell at an unexpectedly high value

As there are no other mediators, all works are sold directly to the buyer and, since the highest bid determines the selling price, all sales are transparent.

2. Expert assessment and valuation

3. Showcase your work to 20,000+ art lovers

4. No more pesky sales procedures and formalities. MEGURU does all the work.



MEGURU vol.6 Highlights

Mukai Junkichi

This MEGURU offers the coveted western painter’s beloved and iconic minka oil paintings and pen illustrations. His works, which infuse the styles of a French landscape painting with the scene of a traditional Japanese minka, have an undeniably unique quality.



Rinpa

With their vibrant colors and elegant designs, Rinpa works are cherished worldwide. This MEGURU offers works by the great Rinpa icon, Sakai Hoitsu to works by master painters, Kamisaka Sekka and Ichikawa Kiyu and works by Nakamura Hochu, who has gained mass traction in recent years.



Mingei

Subverting traditional notions of beauty, Mingei celebrates the simple beauty of ordinary utilitarian objects. An always-celebrated MEGURU feature, this edition will offer works by Mingei leaders, Munakata Shiko, Kawai Kanjiro, Munakata Shiko, Hamada Shoji, Bernard Leach and more.



Featured Lots



Lot 22. Ito Jakuchu, Rooster

Starting bid: 1,200,000 yen



Lot 391. Shibusawa Eiichi, Calligraphy

Starting bid: 380,000 yen



Lot 272. Tanaka Isson, Peony

Starting bid: 700,000 yen



Lot 296. Foujita Tsuguharu, Portrait of Lady

Starting bid: 1,800,000 yen



Lot 430. Munakata Shiko, Carp

Starting bid: 2,500,000 yen



Lot 23. Maruyama Okyo Shibayama Mochitoyo, Bamboo and Sparrow

Starting bid: 1,500,000 yen



Lot 125. Yokoyama Taikan, Reeds and Fishes

Starting bid: 1,000,000 yen



Lot.126. Shimomura Kanzan, Bird and Trees

Starting bid: 800,000 yen



Lot 304. Kojima Zenzaburo, Anemone

Starting bid: 1,500,000 yen



Lot 434. Kawai Kanjiro, Bowl

Starting bid: 240,000 yen



Event Schedule:

Japanese Art Auction MEGURU vol.6

Preview: February 6 (Sat) to February 14 (Sun), 2021

Final Bid: February 14 (Sun), 6pm JST.

Announcement of Results: February 16 (Tue)

Venue: Kashima Arts

Approx. 550 lots



Naoko Watanabe and Aisei Tamura

+81 (0)3-3276-0700



http://www.kashima-arts.co.jp/en/



