Kashima Arts Presents the Japanese Art Auction MEGURU Vol. 6 - The Marketplace for Japanese Art

Tokyo, Japan, February 01, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- Kashima Arts Co., Ltd. and BS Fuji Co., Ltd. is proud to co-host volume 6 of the Japanese Art Auction, MEGURU, from February 6 (Sat) to February (Sun) 2021. An opportunity for, both, experienced and novice buyers to gain a feel for the arts, MEGURU is a sealed-bid auction that specializes in Japanese arts designed towards easy and universal participation. This volume of MEGURU offers approximately 550 lots. With MEGURU’s broad offering of works, and with some starting bids priced at 30,000 yen, whether a novice or an expert, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. As always, this MEGURU features highly coveted lots. Highlights ranges from Mingei to Rinpa, to works by the acclaimed painter, Mukai Junkichi. Other highlights include works by Maruyama Okyo, Ito Jakuchu, Nagasawa Rosetsu and other renowned Edo painters who gained mass popularity in recent years.
Having established itself for 30 years as a respected antique dealer, Kashima Arts has acquired a deep understanding of the Japanese art market. With an aim to serve both parties, Kashima Arts is the ultimate median that services the seller and the buyer.
Do take this opportunity to Kashima Arts for a free MEGURU catalog, which features details and images of all approx. 550 lots.
Alternatively, view, browse and bid for all lots via the MEGURU website: https://meguru-auction.jp/en
Why choose MEGURU？
To buyers
1. Each lot is screened and selected by Kashima Arts
In addition to hosting events, Kashima Arts has collaborated with various institutions and experts to help promote Japanese art. With 30+ years of experience dealing antiques, buyers can rest assured that works are selected for their quality and merit.
2. A chance to buy art at a surprisingly affordable price.
3. An extensive line-up of lots & the lowest minimum bid of 30,000 yen.
4. Participate anytime, anywhere via the MEGURU site.
To sellers
1. Price transparency & the chance to sell at an unexpectedly high value
As there are no other mediators, all works are sold directly to the buyer and, since the highest bid determines the selling price, all sales are transparent.
2. Expert assessment and valuation
3. Showcase your work to 20,000+ art lovers
4. No more pesky sales procedures and formalities. MEGURU does all the work.
MEGURU vol.6 Highlights
Mukai Junkichi
This MEGURU offers the coveted western painter’s beloved and iconic minka oil paintings and pen illustrations. His works, which infuse the styles of a French landscape painting with the scene of a traditional Japanese minka, have an undeniably unique quality.
Rinpa
With their vibrant colors and elegant designs, Rinpa works are cherished worldwide. This MEGURU offers works by the great Rinpa icon, Sakai Hoitsu to works by master painters, Kamisaka Sekka and Ichikawa Kiyu and works by Nakamura Hochu, who has gained mass traction in recent years.
Mingei
Subverting traditional notions of beauty, Mingei celebrates the simple beauty of ordinary utilitarian objects. An always-celebrated MEGURU feature, this edition will offer works by Mingei leaders, Munakata Shiko, Kawai Kanjiro, Munakata Shiko, Hamada Shoji, Bernard Leach and more.
Featured Lots
Lot 22. Ito Jakuchu, Rooster
Starting bid: 1,200,000 yen
Lot 391. Shibusawa Eiichi, Calligraphy
Starting bid: 380,000 yen
Lot 272. Tanaka Isson, Peony
Starting bid: 700,000 yen
Lot 296. Foujita Tsuguharu, Portrait of Lady
Starting bid: 1,800,000 yen
Lot 430. Munakata Shiko, Carp
Starting bid: 2,500,000 yen
Lot 23. Maruyama Okyo Shibayama Mochitoyo, Bamboo and Sparrow
Starting bid: 1,500,000 yen
Lot 125. Yokoyama Taikan, Reeds and Fishes
Starting bid: 1,000,000 yen
Lot.126. Shimomura Kanzan, Bird and Trees
Starting bid: 800,000 yen
Lot 304. Kojima Zenzaburo, Anemone
Starting bid: 1,500,000 yen
Lot 434. Kawai Kanjiro, Bowl
Starting bid: 240,000 yen
Event Schedule:
Japanese Art Auction MEGURU vol.6
Preview: February 6 (Sat) to February 14 (Sun), 2021
Final Bid: February 14 (Sun), 6pm JST.
Announcement of Results: February 16 (Tue)
Venue: Kashima Arts
Approx. 550 lots
*Depending on COVID-19, business hours are subject to change. Check the Kashima Arts Facebook (@kashima.arts), Instagram and Twitter (@kashima_arts) for updates.