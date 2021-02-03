Canidium, a Leading Consultancy in Sales Process and Sales Performance Management, is Officially SOC 2 Type 1 Certified

Press Releases Canidium Press Release Share Blog

About Canidium: Canidium is a market leader and the most experienced consultancy with SAP Sales Cloud. In 2018 and 2019, we led with the most SAP Sales Cloud deployments. An added benefit for our customers is our competitive pricing, giving you the most ROI and helping you speed toward increased sales and revenue. We have global teams and coverage, with multilingual consultants. Our relationship with SAP, in addition to our pre-existing relationship with CallidusCloud, provides decades of domain and solution experience for our customers. Most of our customers find our expertise invaluable and trust us with Managed Services even after an implementation. These strong relationships have achieved quantified benefits like 90%+ reduction in compensation processing time, 50%+ improvements in the efficiency of the administrative staff, and a 40% sustained revenue increase; that is how we measure success. Fort Collins, CO, February 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Canidium, a leading sales performance and process management consultancy, has officially been SOC 2 Type 1 certified. This certification demonstrates to Canidium’s customers and prospects that their data is safe and secure.Canidium works extensively in highly regulated industries such as healthcare and insurance in which companies have strict information security requirements. Don Rahn, Canidium’s Insurance Practice Lead, commented, “This certification demonstrates our commitment to being a leader in the highly regulated insurance industry. Our SOC 2 compliance provides our customers with the peace of mind they expect and deserve and facilitates contract and project planning processes by alleviating data security concerns that can otherwise slow these things down.”Canidium partnered with AARC-360 and Tugboat Logic to complete the certification and will continue working with these firms to maintain high information security standards and processes.Contact: marketing@canidium.comAbout Canidium: Canidium is a market leader and the most experienced consultancy with SAP Sales Cloud. In 2018 and 2019, we led with the most SAP Sales Cloud deployments. An added benefit for our customers is our competitive pricing, giving you the most ROI and helping you speed toward increased sales and revenue. We have global teams and coverage, with multilingual consultants. Our relationship with SAP, in addition to our pre-existing relationship with CallidusCloud, provides decades of domain and solution experience for our customers. Most of our customers find our expertise invaluable and trust us with Managed Services even after an implementation. These strong relationships have achieved quantified benefits like 90%+ reduction in compensation processing time, 50%+ improvements in the efficiency of the administrative staff, and a 40% sustained revenue increase; that is how we measure success. Contact Information Canidium

Kat Schaich

877-651-1837



http://www.canidium.com



