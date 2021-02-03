TVS Light Network 24/7 Streaming Faith and Family Post Cable Network Joins WatchYour.TV Platform, Powered by Tulix

Press Releases TVS Television Network Press Release

TVS Television Network.Com has filled the faith and family segment of post cable network streaming television with the addition of TVS Light Network.Com as it's 37th TVS MicroChannel.

Programming on the channel includes Doris Day Show, Ozzie and Harriet, Mothers In Law, Here's Lucy, Andy Griffith, Beverly Hillbillies, My Mother the Car, Mr. Ed, Pink Panther, Sea Hunt, Fury, Mary Tyler Moore, Donny and Marie, Petticoat Junction, Family, and dozens of other classic TV shows. In addition, TVS produces several new family programs that will be joining the network in 2021.



The channel replaces TVS Family Network, which will now become a full time family movie channel on the TVS MicroChannels.Com service. Other TVS family and kids oriented channels on the WatchYour.TV platform include TVS Pinball Network (Cartoons), TVS Hi Tops Network (Classic Kids from the 1960's), TVS Pet Parade Network, TVS Nostalgia Network, TVS Inspirational Network, and TVS Flashback Network.



TVS Television Network.Com is the fourth oldest commercial broadcast TV network in the USA. Founded in 1960, TVS has produced and distributed thousands of TV shows on broadcast, cable, mobile, OTT, IPTV, and home video platforms. Essington, PA, February 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- TVS Light Network, a faith and family oriented 24/7 streaming free to view ad supported post cable network, has been added to the TVS MicroChannels.Com on the WatchYour.TV, powered by Tulix, platform. Via apps from ROKU, Amazon, Google, Apple, and Web TV, the channel is available on all IPTV and Mobile devices as well as on Smart TVs in 85% of TV homes in the USA.Programming on the channel includes Doris Day Show, Ozzie and Harriet, Mothers In Law, Here's Lucy, Andy Griffith, Beverly Hillbillies, My Mother the Car, Mr. Ed, Pink Panther, Sea Hunt, Fury, Mary Tyler Moore, Donny and Marie, Petticoat Junction, Family, and dozens of other classic TV shows. In addition, TVS produces several new family programs that will be joining the network in 2021.The channel replaces TVS Family Network, which will now become a full time family movie channel on the TVS MicroChannels.Com service. Other TVS family and kids oriented channels on the WatchYour.TV platform include TVS Pinball Network (Cartoons), TVS Hi Tops Network (Classic Kids from the 1960's), TVS Pet Parade Network, TVS Nostalgia Network, TVS Inspirational Network, and TVS Flashback Network.TVS Television Network.Com is the fourth oldest commercial broadcast TV network in the USA. Founded in 1960, TVS has produced and distributed thousands of TV shows on broadcast, cable, mobile, OTT, IPTV, and home video platforms. Contact Information TVS Television Network

