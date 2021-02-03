JustKibbitz Empowers Yenta’s to Live Up to Their Matchmaking Potential This Valentine’s Day

Press Releases JustKibbitz Press Release Share Blog

Jewish Dating Site Puts Mom in Charge of Profiles and Matchmaking Ensuring Everyone is on Their Best Behavior





According to a recent study by the Pew Research Center, 35 percent of online daters have reported receiving unwanted explicit messages or images[1]. JustKibbitz’s mom-powered solution is just the thing to stop unwanted interactions in their tracks. Bringing back the time-honored tradition of matchmaking, JustKibbitz invites moms, with the approval of consenting adult children, to create profiles for their daters and begin the search for their perfect match. Once mom finds the best match, daters can begin messaging each other and if they hit it off, mom can pay for the date. In fact, with mom paying for the date, 92 percent of millennial users agree to proceed, upping mom’s chance of becoming a Bubbe sooner rather than later. Best of all, interactions are PG and you actually get to know the person you’re matched with. You can’t send inappropriate messages or eggplant emojis when mom has access to your profile!



“While online dating continues to increase in popularity, its growth doesn’t come without downsides that need to be addressed in order for it to develop into the billion-dollar industry its projected to be,” says Jeffrey Kaplan, CEO and founder of JustKibbitz. “More and more singles are turned off by the ghosting, inappropriate messages and mis-matches from AI technology. JustKibbitz enlists the people that know you best to do the matchmaking and by doing that, we’re able to eliminate some unwanted behaviors. After all, you wouldn’t send a dick pic if you knew your mom was going to see the message!”



Currently available to singles in the Jewish community, JustKibbitz is hoping to expand into other markets, putting moms in charge of finding their children’s perfect matches. For now, Jewish moms can breathe a sigh of relief as they are encouraged to meddle and find “the one” for their single children. Creating a profile and searching for matches is free for both the user and the dater.



For more information, visit www.justkibbitz.com.



About JustKibbitz

JustKibbitz, derived from the Yiddish word for chitchat -kibbitz-, translates the traditional way of dating to a fun online platform where moms and mother figures can matchmake, mingle and set their adult children on dates. It’s a new dating site to help someone you love meet someone they’ll love. For more information, visit www.justkibbitz.com.



