Shana Hamel Earns Newcomer of the Year Award

Key Solutions Real Estate Group is an independent real estate brokerage offering concierge real estate services throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. The company’s dedication to education and technology allow their real estate agents to offer top level industry service and expertise. For more information, please visit Sarasota, FL, February 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Shana Hamel, a real estate agent at Key Solutions Real Estate Group, was recently awarded the 2020 New Comer of the Year Award from the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee.The Newcomer of the Year Award recognizes a member who joined as a REALTOR® within the last 3 years. It was created to honor a member whose ethics and spirit of cooperation is exhibited by faithfulness to the principles of organized real estate to the outstanding commitment to professional development.Shana Hamel has also earned her MBA, Life Coaching Certification, Resort & Second-Home Property Specialist Certification, Short Sales & Foreclosure Resource Certification, and she is C2EX Endorsed by the National Association of Realtors®.The Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee is one of 1,800 local associations of REALTORs that comprise the National Association of REALTORs, representing over 8000,000 real estate professionals around the country.Key Solutions Real Estate Group is an independent real estate brokerage offering concierge real estate services throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. The company’s dedication to education and technology allow their real estate agents to offer top level industry service and expertise. For more information, please visit https://www.keysolutionsrealestate.com