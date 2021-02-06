MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Received 2020 Trip.com Member’s Choice – Most Recommended Award



In appreciation and recognition to the continued great support by MerPerle Hon Tam Resort, Trip.com (formerly Ctrip.com in the Chinese market) has just expressed its gratefulness for the partnership with the island resort.

Nha Trang, Vietnam, February 06, 2021



This very precious accolade was proudly voted by thousands of Trip.com members around the world and the clear evidence of the quality service and great efforts of the whole team in ensuring the highest guest satisfaction.



It is truly good chance for the resort to thank its valued guests for every piece of support and the meaningful business they created during 2020.



Both Trip.com and MerPerle Hon Tam Resort are expected to welcome a prosperous and happy New Year in 2021.



MerPerle Resorts and Hotels is a leading accommodation brand in Vietnam that provides luxurious tourist experience based on the business philosophy of bringing the guests with a diversified range of products and outstanding service which create a unique experience and a feeling of being belonged with the Vietnamese culture and nature.



MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an "oasis" nestled in the tropical breezy hills of Hon Tam Island. Surrounded by scenic evergreen hills, the resort has a spectacular view down the turquoise gem that is the famous Nha Trang Bay.



Located on a beautiful isolated island in the tourism city of Nha Trang, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an ideal destination of choice for a hideaway from the bustling city life, for a couple seeking romance or simply for family rest and relaxation or even any reasons.



Trong Do

84908435544



http://www.hontamresort.vn/

+84908435544



