

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases NobelBiz Press Release

Receive press releases from NobelBiz: By Email RSS Feeds: NobelBiz’s Webinar Series Welcomes Michael McGuire to Talk About Solutions for Turnover, Technology & Culture in a Crisis-Proof Call Center

NobelBiz Webinar Series kicks off 2021 with Michael McGuire, a true veteran of the industry, with over 20 years of experience running contact centers. Together with host Christian Montes, Michael talks about three of the most pressing issues facing the present-day contact centers: agent turnover, technology challenges and how to preserve company culture in a remote-work environment.





By defining problems and offering solutions, this webinar offers a great deal of practical and actionable information. Together with host Christian Montes, Michael tackles the issues of having to deal with a sky-high turnover rate, a decaying company culture and the technology problems that come with migrating to a virtual infrastructure.



This is a unique opportunity for anyone in the Call Center Industry who wants learn more about building a crisis-proof business model for contact centers by:

· Reducing the agent turnover rate in the new age of remote-work.

· Setting up a framework that promotes the company culture even beyond the brick-and-mortar office.

· Dealing with the IT and infrastructure issues of running a virtual or hybrid center.



The on-demand webinar is available for free. Interested parties can access it here:



https://nobelbiz.com/webinar-solutions-for-turnover-technology-culture/



Are you a proud member of the Contact Center industry? Do you want to impart your knowledge to our viewers? Do you know anyone who fits these criteria? Email us at mirela.otea@nobelbiz.com and let’s set up a meeting.



The NobelBiz webinar series aims to deliver monthly information-rich episodes that can teach you how to improve your Contact Center business.



NobelBiz is a Contact Center as a Service company providing both carrier and software solutions. Being more an extension of its clients’ services, rather than a direct vendor, the company combines multiple carrier systems into a single unified network with worldwide backups. NobelBiz also offers advanced software solutions that handle text (email, webchat, SMS), social media, and voice in a single interface. Carlsbad, CA, February 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- This timely discussion is focused on running and managing a contact center during one of the most uncertain times in the last decades. Michael McGuire takes a step back and makes a clear and concise analysis of the present-day contact center industry, pinpointing some of the key aspects that can make or break a center business.By defining problems and offering solutions, this webinar offers a great deal of practical and actionable information. Together with host Christian Montes, Michael tackles the issues of having to deal with a sky-high turnover rate, a decaying company culture and the technology problems that come with migrating to a virtual infrastructure.This is a unique opportunity for anyone in the Call Center Industry who wants learn more about building a crisis-proof business model for contact centers by:· Reducing the agent turnover rate in the new age of remote-work.· Setting up a framework that promotes the company culture even beyond the brick-and-mortar office.· Dealing with the IT and infrastructure issues of running a virtual or hybrid center.The on-demand webinar is available for free. Interested parties can access it here:https://nobelbiz.com/webinar-solutions-for-turnover-technology-culture/Are you a proud member of the Contact Center industry? Do you want to impart your knowledge to our viewers? Do you know anyone who fits these criteria? Email us at mirela.otea@nobelbiz.com and let’s set up a meeting.The NobelBiz webinar series aims to deliver monthly information-rich episodes that can teach you how to improve your Contact Center business.NobelBiz is a Contact Center as a Service company providing both carrier and software solutions. Being more an extension of its clients’ services, rather than a direct vendor, the company combines multiple carrier systems into a single unified network with worldwide backups. NobelBiz also offers advanced software solutions that handle text (email, webchat, SMS), social media, and voice in a single interface. Contact Information NobelBiz

Mirela Otea

800-975-2844



www.nobelbiz.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/3181045/



Click here to view the company profile of NobelBiz

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from NobelBiz