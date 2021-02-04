Water Pipes Will Freeze and Burst Due to Extreme Cold and Wind Chill

Press Releases Roto-Rooter Press Release Share Blog

Roto-Rooter was established in 1935 and is the largest provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services in North America. Roto-Rooter operates plumbing and water cleanup businesses in more than 130 company-owned territories and more than 400 franchise territories, serving most of the U.S. and Canadian populations. Cincinnati, OH, February 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The polar vortex will soon bring extremely cold temperatures to most of the country. Sustained cold temperatures and wind chill will cause exposed water pipes to freeze and burst. Even a tiny crack can unleash more than 200 gallons of water in a single day, but the extent of the damage won’t be obvious until pipes thaw.Roto-Rooter offers the following tips to help homeowners prevent frozen pipes. By taking preventive measures before pipes freeze, homeowners can minimize their risk of a plumbing catastrophe and associated flooding.- Disconnect outside water hoses. Cover outdoor faucets with Styrofoam faucet insulation kits found at home centers.- If outside faucets are dripping, make the necessary repairs before freezing temperatures arrive.- If your washing machine is in an unheated garage, turn off water supply lines leading to the appliance and disconnect the hoses.- Allow a trickle of hot and cold water to run in sinks and bathtubs if their water supply pipes run through outside walls.- Open kitchen and bathroom cabinets beneath sinks to allow heat to circulate around uninsulated pipes.- Add insulation wraps to water pipes in unheated areas, such as garages, crawl spaces and beneath pier & beam homes and trailers.- Apply thermostat-controlled heat cables to exposed pipes.- Set home thermostat no lower than 55 degrees.What to do if your pipes have frozen- Shut-off the water main leading into the structure and open indoor faucets to reduce pressure on frozen pipes then call a plumber.- If the frozen pipe is exposed and visible, use a hair dryer or space heater to thaw ice blockages. Do not use an open flame.- Plumbers have pipe-thawing equipment to get pipes flowing again.- If you’ve experienced flooding or water damage, contact a certified water cleanup service provider right away to minimize long term damage.http://www.rotorooter.com/ is a good source of information for all plumbing and water cleanup questions.Roto-Rooter was established in 1935 and is the largest provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services in North America. Roto-Rooter operates plumbing and water cleanup businesses in more than 130 company-owned territories and more than 400 franchise territories, serving most of the U.S. and Canadian populations. Contact Information Roto-Rooter

