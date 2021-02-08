Arizona Blood and Cancer Specialists and OneOncology Open New Oro Valley Office

Press Releases OneOncology Press Release Share Blog

“We are so pleased to provide medical oncology and hematology services in Oro Valley, so we can serve patients close to their home,” said Y. Haroon Ahmad, MD. “When designing the office, it was important to us to create a welcoming environment where our patients feel comforted and safe. We don’t just talk about providing compassionate care; it’s at the very core of who we are.”



Robert J. Brooks, MD, Medical Director for ABCS explains: “Tucson is seeing large population growth in communities that border Tucson to the north and west that includes Oro Valley, Marana, Dove Mountain, Sun City and Rancho Vistoso, Saddlebrook, Catalina, and Oracle. Our decision to expand to better serve patients in these areas continues the vision we share with OneOncology of positively impacting patients’ lives. With OneOncology’s support, we are able to focus on our goal of growing our practice to provide community-based, compassionate cancer care close to home.”



Dr. Ahmad, who was part of the original group of physicians who started ABCS, has a long history of caring for patients in these communities. “Being in Tucson for many years, I have been fortunate to build many relationships with other healthcare providers, many of whom also care for patients in the same areas. We work well together as part of a multidisciplinary care team. Our practice is also fortunate to be supported by an experienced and dedicated clinical and administrative support team. This type of team approach always leads to higher-quality patient care.”



Dr. Kyathari, who joined ABCS in September 2019 and works closely with Dr. Ahmad, has established himself as a respected physician, both by his patients and fellow healthcare providers.



The Oro Valley office, which is at the southeast corner of Lambert and La Cañada began seeing patients last week.



Eric Hoffman

202-285-0810



www.oneoncology.com



