MarkOut Media Brings Hundreds of Hours of Wrestling Content to Leading Free Streaming Service, Pluto TV

“We are very excited to be working with Pluto TV on this media partnership,” said Cory DeMeyers, Co-Founder of MarkOut Media. “We’re looking forward to growing the sport and putting new, up-and-coming as well as established wrestling shows in front of a rapidly growing audience. With interest in the sport at an all-time high, we are excited to expand the accessibility of the content for the wrestling fan base and for our clients.”



Currently, MarkOut Media represents several organizations in the US. The programs running on Pluto TV include IWTV's properties, Beyond Wrestling and Women’s Wrestling Revolution, as well as DEFY Wrestling and their DEFY NOW Series, Wrestle Days (a documentary series), Rogue Wrestling and High Rollerz BJJ.



“We are pleased to bring MarkOut Media's premiere lineup of regional professional wrestling and fight sports to our platform,” states Andrew "Squid" Montanez, Senior Programming Manager, Combat Sports at Pluto TV. “We are giving local regional promotions the platform that it rightfully deserves. We are excited to give our audience hundreds of hours of thrilling fights and rising stars in their field.”



MarkOut Media’s content joins Pluto TV’s hundreds of channels and thousands of movies and television series on-demand. With hundreds of hours of premium content available on the platform, Pluto TV is available across all major mobile, connected TV and web-based devices. Audiences can access the Pluto TV Pro Wrestling channel for free on Pluto TV



About MarketOut Media Inc.

MarkOut Media was established in 2019 by DeMeyers and Jett Jansen with the vision of providing a premier distribution platform for professional wrestling and combat sports. MarkOut Media also represents content for placement on premier services and media outlets, enabling talents working in their respective sports communities to create original content together and further their reach with an ever-expanding catalog.



About Pluto TV

Pluto TV, a Viacom CBS Company, is the leading free streaming television service, delivering hundreds of live and original channels and thousands of on-demand movies in partnership with major TV networks, movie studios, publishers, and digital media companies. Named by Fast Company as one of 2020’s Most Innovative Companies, Pluto TV has a global audience of nearly 36 million monthly active users, with 28.4 million in the U.S. and an international footprint that spans three continents and 24 countries throughout the US, Europe and Latin America. Pluto TV is available on all mobile, web and connected TV streaming devices where millions tune in each month to watch premium news, TV shows, movies, sports, lifestyle, and trending digital series. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pluto TV has offices across the United States, Europe and Latin America.



For more information, visit



Media Contact

