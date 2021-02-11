TVS Opus Network Debuts Midnight Refrain Jazz Classics with Chico Hamilton Concert on WatchYour.TV Platform, Powered by Tulix

The legendary jazz icon performed on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles in this never before seen concert from TVS First Look Original Programming. Also appearing in the Noir Nigtingale segment is Motown legend Kim Weston.

Essington, PA, February 11, 2021 --(



The network can be seen on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Via apps from ROKU, Google, Amazon, Web TV, and Apple, the Midnight Refrain series is available on all Mobile and IPTV devices as well as on Smart TVs in 85% of TV homes in the USA.



Midnight Refrain is a TVS First Look Original Series that features iconic and rising jazz and blues performers in concert. The Noir Nightingale programs reprise the greatest Black female singers of the 20th Century in their TV apperances over the years. Noir Nightingales appearing include Della Reese, Ella Fitzgerald, Barbara McNair, Nancy Wilson, Sarah Vaughn, and Pearl Bailey.



All TVS programming is ad supported and free to view. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles TVS sponsorship, native advertising, paid programming, promotion, and marketing opportunities. TVS AdSales.Com is located in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, and Atlanta.



TVS Opus Network is one of 36 TVS MicroChannels.Com on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Six - six channel bundles include TVS Sports, TVS Classic TV, TVS Classic Movies, TVS Home Shopping, TVS Lifestyle, and TVS Kids + Family Networks.



TVS Television Network.Com was founded in 1960 and is the fourth oldest commercial broadcast TV network in the USA. Essington, PA, February 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- TVS Opus Network.Com, the 24/7 ad supported, free to view streaming music post cable network, is debuting it's Midnight Refrain jazz and blues concert series with a concert featuring Chico Hamilton, the iconic West Coast jazz performer.The network can be seen on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Via apps from ROKU, Google, Amazon, Web TV, and Apple, the Midnight Refrain series is available on all Mobile and IPTV devices as well as on Smart TVs in 85% of TV homes in the USA.Midnight Refrain is a TVS First Look Original Series that features iconic and rising jazz and blues performers in concert. The Noir Nightingale programs reprise the greatest Black female singers of the 20th Century in their TV apperances over the years. Noir Nightingales appearing include Della Reese, Ella Fitzgerald, Barbara McNair, Nancy Wilson, Sarah Vaughn, and Pearl Bailey.All TVS programming is ad supported and free to view. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles TVS sponsorship, native advertising, paid programming, promotion, and marketing opportunities. TVS AdSales.Com is located in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, and Atlanta.TVS Opus Network is one of 36 TVS MicroChannels.Com on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Six - six channel bundles include TVS Sports, TVS Classic TV, TVS Classic Movies, TVS Home Shopping, TVS Lifestyle, and TVS Kids + Family Networks.TVS Television Network.Com was founded in 1960 and is the fourth oldest commercial broadcast TV network in the USA.