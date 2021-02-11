Collection Services Provide Peace of Mind in Fight Against Legionella Bacteria

Press Releases Hyperion Biotechnology, Inc. Press Release

Hyperion Biotechnology expands Legionella water collection services in several California cities and other U.S. locations. Facility owners can schedule services to support their water safety plans.

Learn more at www.hyperionbiotechnology.com/environmental-microbiology Los Angeles, CA, February 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- As COVID-19 restrictions start to lift across the country, more buildings are reopening or increasing occupancy. Hotels, schools, and commercial office buildings are welcoming people back to their facilities. This growing activity requires facility owners to assess the safety of their buildings after prolonged shutdowns or low use. While shutdowns can lead to economic loss, a building’s water system, if not maintained, can lead to illness and sometimes death for occupants.Legionella bacteria growing and spreading in a building’s water system is the cause of Legionnaires’ disease. The disease is not contagious from person to person, but if Legionella is growing in a building’s water system and becomes aerosolized, it has the potential to harm many people. Hyperion’s collection services in San Diego, Los Angeles, Sacramento, and surrounding areas offer reliable collection and testing options for building owners to help them maintain their water safety plans."One of the main things we strive to provide our customers is peace of mind by supporting them in making sure their water management plans are working. Expanding our collection services in California meets our customers’ needs,” says Hyperion Biotechnology’s Legionella testing expert John Kalns. “When we send one of our trained technicians to collect Legionella water samples, the water is collected according to established standards to ensure the integrity of the sample for testing. Our collection services are turnkey, meaning our collectors bring all supplies to collect water and properly pack samples for transportation to our certified laboratory. Our collectors also conduct onsite measurements for biocide levels and temperature at no additional charge.” Anyone who manages a facility can benefit by including routine Legionella water collection and testing in the building’s safety plans.About HyperionHyperion Biotechnology specializes in Legionella water testing and sample collection services. Hyperion holds CDC Environmental Legionella Isolation Techniques Evaluation (CDC ELITE) and Environmental Microbiology Laboratory Accreditation Program (EMLAP) certifications. Hyperion is a Woman-Owned and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned small business.Learn more at www.hyperionbiotechnology.com/environmental-microbiology Contact Information Hyperion Biotechnology, Inc.

