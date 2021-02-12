ZealousWeb’s Local SEO Packages to the Rescue: Post-COVID Business Perpetuity Solution

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ZealousWeb Press Release

San Diego, CA, February 12, 2021 --(



Such a shift has shed a lot of limelight on the importance of Local SEO and capturing the local niches for a stronger sales chart. According to a study, over 50% of google searches intend to find local solutions, and over 90% of the attention goes to organic results on the first page.



ZealousWeb, a full-service IT company and a Clutch-approved top digital marketing agency in the USA, has various affordable local SEO packages to offer. Not just that, Local SEO, PPC, eCommerce SEO, and if you wish to customize your package, you've got that option too.



"Just as the news of the vaccination broke out in the market, there was a surge in the rate of people going out to work, restaurants, hotels, and other public places. This gave the stakeholders a chance to promote their business locally by availing of the benefits of affordable local SEO packages. As a part of the business community, we scrutinized the situation and came up with a few pre-made packages that include all the essential components. In addition, we've also included an option wherein our clients can create their own custom packages to suit their business needs," said the pragmatic CEO Keyur Dave.



ZealousWeb's local SEO packages are a result of thorough market research and study. By continually watching the market, they've identified the pitfalls and the market gap to curate these affordable local SEO packages. They feel that these packages are the next step towards promoting business growth and elevating sales.



About ZealousWeb



