TVS Port O Call Network Adds Additional Undercover Jetsetter Episodes on WatchYour.TV Platform, Powered by Tulix

The 24/7 streaming TVS channel that showcases travel and leisure lifestyle programming, with Undercover Jetsetter the tent pole original series on the free to watch ad supported post cable network.

TVS Television Network is the fourth oldest commercial broadcast TV network in the USA. Since 1960, TVS has produced and distributed thousands of TV shows on broadcast, cable, mobile, OTT, IPTV and home video platforms. Essington, PA, February 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- TVS Port O Call Network, the 24/7 streaming ad supported free to view post cable network from TVSTelevisionNetwork.com, has added additional episodes of Undercover Jetsetter, hosted by John Daly and Susan Anzalone, to the channel.Undercover Jetsetter travels the world capturing food, drink, travel and golf features as captured by the hosts in their world wide travels. The unique show was shot and edited completely using the iPhone, creating an amazing look at the capabilities of making such a show in that fashion.TVS Port O Call Network is one of 36 TVSMicroChannels.com on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Via apps from Apple, Amazon, Google, Roku and Web TV, Undercover Jetsetter can be seen all IPTV and Mobile devices as well as on Smart TVs in 85% of TV homes in the USA.Also appearing on the channel is the signature TVS travel show, Port O Call. For more than 20 years, TVS has produced this travelogue for broadcast syndication, cable networks, and now streaming distribution.TVS Port O Call Network is one of 36 pot cable networks on the WatchYour.TV platform. Six - six channel bundles are available on TVS Sports, TVS Classic TV, Classic Movies, TVS Leisure, TVS Home Shopping, and TVS Kids + Family Networks.TVS Television Network is the fourth oldest commercial broadcast TV network in the USA. Since 1960, TVS has produced and distributed thousands of TV shows on broadcast, cable, mobile, OTT, IPTV and home video platforms. Contact Information TVS Television Network

