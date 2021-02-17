Leading Demand Generation Company Switches to TEB Business Automation from Salesforce

Press Releases TEBillion Press Release

London, United Kingdom



The leading demand generation company had been using Salesforce for their demand generation. The company decided to move to TEB Salesforce for features and functionalities offered in the demand generation packed within TEB and the very competitive license costs.



TEB warmly welcomes the demand generation company on board and now starting to make sure the company is provided with a complete suite of Lead generation ultimately aiming to be the instrument in achieving growth and success at a reasonable and competitive cost.



TEB Cloud's lead generation module is specifically suited for demand generation businesses. No matter what role you play in the business, you will be able to automate the lead generation processes and extend the functionalities to opportunity management and fulfillment. With TEB, the demand generation company now will not only get a complete automation solution to streamline its process but more importantly, it comes with a price that makes the company profitably expand and succeed.



For more information about TEBillion and its products, contact:

pr@tebillion.email

https://www.tebillion.com/en/



Gail Fuentes

+ 44 (0) 1582 870 181



https://www.tebillion.com/en/



