Midcoast Properties, Inc. Assists in the Sale of Storage Solutions, Lafayette, Georgia

As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value. For additional information, visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact Kris Knowles, Kris@MidcoastProperties.com, (720) 323-2055, or Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM, Dale@MidcoastProperties.com, (843)342-7650. Hilton Head Island, SC, February 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Midcoast Properties, Inc. announces the recent sale of Storage Solutions, located at 501 Grant Street in Lafayette, Georgia. Kris Knowles, Associate Salesperson with Midcoast Properties, assisted both the Seller and the Buyer in a Transaction Broker role. The facility was sold to a local buyer for $1,400,000.This 32,000 RSF two-property portfolio is comprised of 220 non-climate storage units on approximately 5.0 +/-acres. There are plans to expand the facility to add climate-controlled units, RV and boat parking, as well as plans to add perimeter fencing, security cameras, and an access-controlled gate.Lafayette, Georgia is approximately 100 miles northwest of Atlanta, and 28 miles south of Chattanooga, Tennessee.Despite the still ongoing challenging times created by COVID-19, buyers' interests and activities continue to be strong in the self storage market, heading into 2021. Midcoast Properties, Inc. has closed multiple transactions during this unsettling time, and continues to be client-focused and serve as a valuable resource to self storage owners, buyers, industry members, and investors.As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value. For additional information, visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact Kris Knowles, Kris@MidcoastProperties.com, (720) 323-2055, or Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM, Dale@MidcoastProperties.com, (843)342-7650. Contact Information Midcoast Properties, Inc.

