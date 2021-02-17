TVS Select Network Adds Impact News, Chef Roc, Money TV, Insider Exclusive, and Zoomed in on WatchYour.TV Platform, Powered by Tulix

Press Releases TVS Television Network Press Release

All TVS programming is ad supported and free to view. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff handles TVS sponsorship, native advertising, paid programming, product placement, promoton, and marketing opportunities. TVS AdSales.Com is located in Atlanta, Miami, New York, and Los Angeles. Essington, PA, February 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- TVS Select Network has bolstered their new programming offering with additional tiles of six current programs currently showcased by TVS. New episodes of Impact News, Chef Roc, Money TV, Insider Exclusive, Zoomed In and Undercover Jetsetter now populate the 24/7 ad supported free to view channel on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Via apps from ROKU, Google, Amazon, Apple, and Web TV, these shows are on all IPTV and mobile devices as well as on Smart TVs in 85% of TV homes in the USA.In addition, the shows run on the TVS Television Network, TVS Today Home Entertainment Network, and in the near future on TVS Talk Network. TVS Talk Network is one of 12 new TVS channels being added to the current 36 channel streaming service.The 36 TVSMicroChannels.Com include six - six channel bundles from TVS Sports, TVS Classic TV, TVS Classic Movies, TVS Lifestyle, TVS Home Shopping, and TVS Kids + Family Networks.All TVS programming is ad supported and free to view. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff handles TVS sponsorship, native advertising, paid programming, product placement, promoton, and marketing opportunities. TVS AdSales.Com is located in Atlanta, Miami, New York, and Los Angeles. Contact Information TVS Television Network

Tom Ficara

661-978-5409



www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com



