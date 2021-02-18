Versatile Multitester LCR-Reader-MPA is One of the Prize Winners for Product of the Year as Decided by Plant Engineering Subscribers

Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, February 18, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- LCR-Reader-MPA is an all-in-one multitester that simplifies testing and troubleshooting PCBs and SMT. The multimeter was chosen as one of the winners for Product of the Year by Plant Engineering subscribers. Winners for each category were announced February 10, 2021.
Plant Engineering is an online and offline source of news and products for production and maintenance. Subscribers voted MPA as one of the winners for the Maintenance Tools and Equipment. Other competitors in this category include Exair, Des-Case Corp and two nominations for Fluke Corp. Plant Engineering will announce the official first, second and third winners on their website in April.
LCR-Reader-MPA is a do-it-all multi tester with high accuracy and no set-up required between measurements; the device is able to automatically determine the type of component and all the best test parameters for that specific component. All measurements results, including main and secondary values, component type and test parameters are instantly displayed on the screen. MPA has a wide range of features and functions available, including 100 kHz test frequency, LCR/ESR/Diode/LED testing, AC/DC Current/Voltage meter, oscilloscope mode, 1% basic accuracy and more.
Features:
Automatic and manual LCR/ESR measurements
0.1% basic accuracy
AC/DC Voltage/Current True Vrms measurement
Super Large Capacitance Test up to 1 F
LED/diode measurements
Automatic and manual test frequencies 100, 120 Hz, 1, 10. 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 75 and 100 kHz
Signal generator
Three test signal levels; 0.1, 0.5 and 1.0 Vrms
1.3 oz. weight
Recently, Siborg has released a new model of MPA with Bluetooth; this model allows users to remotely record measurement values over a wireless connection. The BT model also includes the LCR-MPA-BT Data Logger program which allows users to set desired value profiles. The program will automatically compare the measured values with the set desired values and mark the measured values as pass/fail. The automatic assessment ability is exceptional for testing a wide range of assorted component types and values. All measurement results are exportable to a spreadsheet. https://www.lcr-reader.com/mpabt.html
The official standings for first, second and third place will be announced by Plant Engineering on April 26, 2021.
Since the early 2000s, when they initiated Smart Tweezers LCR-meter project, (https://www.smarttweezers.us) Siborg has been offering testing equipment for SMT to the world’s electronic industry. Later, they created the LCR-Reader brand and began offering the budget-friendly LCR-Reader devices in 2013. The devices use a lightweight multimeter with tweezers as probes and offer automatic testing with no set-up. With just a touch, the type of component and best test parameters are automatically set for high accuracy measurements. The budget LCR-Reader device offers a 0.5% basic accuracy with a price tag under $200, but it only allows users to measure LCR and ESR.
Since launching LCR-Reader, Siborg has expanded their product line to include the Colibri, LCR-Reader-MP, LCR-Reader, MPA and LCR-Reader-MPA BT with Bluetooth connectivity. Just months ago, Siborg announced a new unique model: LCR-reader-R2 with only LCR-Tweezer-meter offering 300 kHz test frequency. The higher test frequency will allow better testing of small inductances of small inductances and capacitances. This model will be available for sale in May 2021.