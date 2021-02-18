Versatile Multitester LCR-Reader-MPA is One of the Prize Winners for Product of the Year as Decided by Plant Engineering Subscribers

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Siborg Systems Inc. Press Release

LCR-Reader-MPA do-it-all multimeter from Siborg Systems Inc. has been chosen as one of the winners of Product of the Year.

Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, February 18, 2021 --(



Plant Engineering is an online and offline source of news and products for production and maintenance. Subscribers voted MPA as one of the winners for the Maintenance Tools and Equipment. Other competitors in this category include Exair, Des-Case Corp and two nominations for Fluke Corp. Plant Engineering will announce the official first, second and third winners on their website in April.



LCR-Reader-MPA is a do-it-all multi tester with high accuracy and no set-up required between measurements; the device is able to automatically determine the type of component and all the best test parameters for that specific component. All measurements results, including main and secondary values, component type and test parameters are instantly displayed on the screen. MPA has a wide range of features and functions available, including 100 kHz test frequency, LCR/ESR/Diode/LED testing, AC/DC Current/Voltage meter, oscilloscope mode, 1% basic accuracy and more.



https://www.LCR-Reader.com



Features:



Automatic and manual LCR/ESR measurements



0.1% basic accuracy



AC/DC Voltage/Current True Vrms measurement



Super Large Capacitance Test up to 1 F



LED/diode measurements



Automatic and manual test frequencies 100, 120 Hz, 1, 10. 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 75 and 100 kHz



Signal generator



Three test signal levels; 0.1, 0.5 and 1.0 Vrms



1.3 oz. weight



Recently, Siborg has released a new model of MPA with Bluetooth; this model allows users to remotely record measurement values over a wireless connection. The BT model also includes the LCR-MPA-BT Data Logger program which allows users to set desired value profiles. The program will automatically compare the measured values with the set desired values and mark the measured values as pass/fail. The automatic assessment ability is exceptional for testing a wide range of assorted component types and values. All measurement results are exportable to a spreadsheet. https://www.lcr-reader.com/mpabt.html



The official standings for first, second and third place will be announced by Plant Engineering on April 26, 2021.



Siborg offers a wide range of test equipment and accessories in their online LCR-Reader Store [https://secure.LCR-Reader.com/catalog/] and through Amazon sales channels in North America and Europe. They also have worldwide distributors, including these main partners:



AI-ROX Polytronics (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd.

Tongtai Times Square, Fuhai Street, Baoan District

Shenzhen, 518100 China

http://www.lcr-reader.cn



And



Advance Tech Services (P) Ltd.

709-710, DT-ITL Towers, B-*, Netaji Subhash Place

Pitampura, New Delhi, 110034 India

Phone: +91-11-47002024

Fax: +91-11-47002029

http://www.smarttweezers.in



Since the early 2000s, when they initiated Smart Tweezers LCR-meter project, (https://www.smarttweezers.us) Siborg has been offering testing equipment for SMT to the world’s electronic industry. Later, they created the LCR-Reader brand and began offering the budget-friendly LCR-Reader devices in 2013. The devices use a lightweight multimeter with tweezers as probes and offer automatic testing with no set-up. With just a touch, the type of component and best test parameters are automatically set for high accuracy measurements. The budget LCR-Reader device offers a 0.5% basic accuracy with a price tag under $200, but it only allows users to measure LCR and ESR.



Michael Obrecht

519-888-9906



www.siborg.com



