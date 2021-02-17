Kirkpatrick Management Company Earns Top Industry Professional Credential

Press Releases Kirkpatrick Management Company Press Release Share Blog

“I am extremely proud to announce that Kirkpatrick Management Company has earned the prestigious designation, Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC) from Community Associations Institute (CAI), a 32,000+ member international trade organization. This designation is the highest level of professional accreditation a management company can receive from CAI, putting KMC into an elite status nationally. The award signifies Kirkpatrick’s commitment to the highest standards of professionalism, ethics, and continuous education and development,” said KMC President Robert S. Kirkpatrick.



CAI is an international organization dedicated to building better communities. More than 62 million Americans live in an estimated 315,000 association-governed communities.



To earn the AAMC credential, a management company must have three years of experience in community association management and at least 50 percent of its managers must have earned professional designations.



“Professionals who earn CAI credentials maximize the value they can provide to their community association clients,” said CAI Chief Executive Officer Thomas M. Skiba, CAE. “Not only have these professionals demonstrated a personal commitment to self-improvement, but they have also elevated their practical knowledge and expertise. That’s what all community associations need, and what board members and residents deserve.”



Professional managers provide administrative, operational and managerial counsel to community association boards. Managers typically are responsible for managing budgets and contractors, directing association personnel, and overseeing compliance with association covenants and restrictions.



CAI and its 60 chapters work on behalf of the professionals and volunteers engaged in the management and governance of homeowner and condominium associations, cooperatives and other planned communities. CAI’s 32,000-plus members include community association volunteer leaders, managers, management companies and businesses that provide products and services to these communities.



Dana Scott

317-570-4358



www.ekirkpatrick.com



