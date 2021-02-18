PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Essex Industries

Essex Industries Acquires Stevens Manufacturing


Essex Industries, a leading supplier to the Aerospace and Defense market, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Stevens Manufacturing, located in Milford, CT. Stevens provides precision machined OEM parts and sub-assemblies primarily to the rotorcraft market.

Saint Louis, MO, February 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Essex Industries is pleased to announce the acquisition of Stevens Manufacturing, an Aerospace and Defense manufacturing company located in Milford, CT, effective February 16, 2021.

Founded in 1947, Essex Industries is a leading supplier to the Aerospace and Defense market, providing platform controls, aircraft components, emergency breathing and liquid oxygen equipment. The company employs over 350 people in its St. Louis, MO and Huntington Beach, CA facilities.

Stevens Manufacturing provides precision machined OEM parts and sub-assemblies to aerospace and defense companies primarily supporting the rotorcraft market. Originally founded in the 1950s, the company has been a portfolio business of J.H. Whitney Capital Partners, LLC since 2014. Stevens operates from a single 62,000 sq. ft. facility with 54 employees.

The acquisition of Stevens supports Essex’ business strategy of further expanding its aerospace and defense product portfolio. With Steven’s location, it will also provide improved service for customers in the North East.

According to Evan Waldman, Essex CEO, “Essex and Stevens Manufacturing share common markets, manufacturing expertise and values. Working together, we will be able to offer a broader range of products and enhanced service for our customers.”

The company will continue to operate as Stevens Manufacturing in Milford, CT.

For additional information about the companies, please visit www.essexindustries.com and www.stevensmfgco.com.
Contact Information
Essex Industries
Mycalene Berkbuegler
314-308-1472
Contact
www.essexindustries.com
Scott Jackson @ 847-452-5098

