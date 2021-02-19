Merperle Hon Tam Resort Given the Loved by Guests Award 2021



On the fifth day of the Lunar New Year 2021, there was good news that Hotels.com (the world-scaled brand platform of Expedia Group) sent congratulations to MerPerle Hon Tam Resort on winning the Hotels.com Loved by Guests award for 2021.

Nha Trang, Vietnam, February 19, 2021



The award is based solely on guest reviews, a true testament to the high standards and knowing how to keep them happy by hotels & resorts worldwide.



For MerPerle Hon Tam Resort specifically, this is the recognition of the quality service, tireless dedication, and great efforts of the whole team in ensuring the highest guest expectation.



By achieving this award for the third time, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort affirms that it has set guest satisfaction as a top priority and is committed to bringing it to the highest level.



MerPerle Resorts and Hotels is a leading accommodation brand in Vietnam that provides a luxurious tourist experience based on the business philosophy of bringing the guests with a diversified range of products and outstanding service which create a unique experience and a feeling of being belonged with the Vietnamese culture and nature.



MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an "oasis" nestled in the tropical breezy hills of Hon Tam Island. Surrounded by scenic evergreen hills, the resort has a spectacular view down the turquoise gem that is the famous Nha Trang Bay.



Located on a beautiful isolated island in the tourism city of Nha Trang, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an ideal destination of choice for a hideaway from the bustling city life, for a couple seeking romance or simply for family rest and relaxation or even any reasons.



