TEBillion Soon to Release Outlook Calendar Integration Update Within TEB Cloud

This highly anticipated feature update will revolve around allowing users to create actions within the TEB application then be able to schedule and send calendar or meeting invites that will directly be integrated into users' Microsoft Outlook accounts and calendars. TEBillion is in the works of completing this update. Specific details and other highlighted feature functionalities will be announced soon once the update is live and available for its users to enjoy.



