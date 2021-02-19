Employers Planning to Return Workers to the Office, But Who? Rmmote, Inc. Launched in November of 2020 to Address the Hazards Faced by Working from Home.

Press Releases Rmmote, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

In a US Department of Labor weekly subscription newsletter for the week on November 13, 2020, it identified OSHA frequently cited standards violations indicating an increase in Subpart 1904 – Recording and Reporting Occupational Injuries and Illnesses. This may be a result of not having an offsite work from home process or program in place.





As businesses move to reopen, employers are faced with who to bring back into the office. While some employees want to get back to the office environment, some are happy remaining at home. Identifying those employees at risk should be paramount in determining who to return to the office. Do you know which of your employees are at risk? Do you know who they are? Rmmote, Inc. provides organizations and employees a simple and thorough process to create a safe WFH environment. Rmmote's Work From Home Safe Place Analysis was designed to meet health and safety concerns associated with the majority of employees now working from home offices. Rmmote uses technology to ensure your employees' privacy. There are no in-home visits. If you would like to learn more about the survey or how to keep your WFH employees safe, contact info@rmmote.com. Or visit at Austin, TX, February 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- A recent random survey of US employees working from home shows that most home workspaces do not meet the safety, productivity, or well-being standards expected in the typical office building. The responses show that 38% of these WFH employees are at high-risk for injury and/or reduced productivity, while the remaining are at medium to low risk. Of notable concern is 84% are working in spaces with fire hazards. The survey is designed to identify risks that have a high probability of resulting in injury and conditions that may affect your ability to do your best work. The survey should educate workers and identify employer risk for their remote workforce working from home.As businesses move to reopen, employers are faced with who to bring back into the office. While some employees want to get back to the office environment, some are happy remaining at home. Identifying those employees at risk should be paramount in determining who to return to the office. Do you know which of your employees are at risk? Do you know who they are? Rmmote, Inc. provides organizations and employees a simple and thorough process to create a safe WFH environment. Rmmote's Work From Home Safe Place Analysis was designed to meet health and safety concerns associated with the majority of employees now working from home offices. Rmmote uses technology to ensure your employees' privacy. There are no in-home visits. If you would like to learn more about the survey or how to keep your WFH employees safe, contact info@rmmote.com. Or visit at rmmote.com Contact Information Rmmote, Inc.

